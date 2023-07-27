Jaguars training camp notebook: A tale of two practices

A tale of two practices. As the Jaguars close the book on the second day of work on the field, it feels like Thursday should have been Wednesday and Wednesday should have been Thursday. That sounds topsy turvy but that’s because the performances on the field were just that.

On the first day, there were highlight-reel catches and things looked crisp, like players had been in the lab for months. But on the second day, it was a different story. Dropped passes. Overthrows. Would-be pass interference calls. Just a sloppy kind of day. No reason to sound the alarm early in camp because some rust is expected. But it was just strange since Wednesday seemed to roll so smoothly.

Through two days of training camp, the biggest thing I have learned so far is that Calvin Ridley’s number may technically be a 0 but to him, it represents the letter O. His name is Calvin Orin Ridley and that was part of the inspiration for him to pick the number.

“I’m ‘Original’ they call me ‘Original’ where I’m from,” said Ridley.

He went on to say: “It’s not a zero, it is an O for my middle name.”

Well, I guess that means I won’t be using any Zero from Holes memes this season.

0 chance a defense is stopping this guy.



(Get it bc he is number 0 😅) pic.twitter.com/LTdcLnMWlK — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 27, 2023

Ridley has turned a lot of heads so far through practice. He said he doesn’t feel any rust and very simply “I’m Him.”

And so far through two days of camp, Ridley has shown that every step of the way. He seems poised for a revenge tour this season. Ridley said he doesn’t care if people have forgotten what type of player he is on the field and hopes that defense will sleep on him this season, even if he doesn’t expect them to.

“Don’t watch me, don’t worry about me, just worry about them and let me do my thang,” he said.

Calvin Ridley with a very simple message:



"I'm Him" pic.twitter.com/NNOXGArUax — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 27, 2023

