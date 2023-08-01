High school football 2023: Week-by-week schedules for area teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football weekly schedules for the 2023 season. A handful of area teams have yet to finalize their full schedules. Those will be updated as they become available. All games are at 7 p.m. unless indicated. For team-by-team schedules, check those out here.
Florida
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 25
Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
Bishop Snyder at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek Christian at Branford 7:30 p.m.
Clay at Fleming Island 7:30 p.m.
Crescent City at The First Academy
Duval Charter at Christ’s Church
Eagle’s View at Bell Creek Academy
Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
First Coast at Bishop Kenny
Flagler Palm Coast at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph
Hollis Christian at Chipley
Impact Christian Academy at Harvest Community
Interlachen at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Nease
Matanzas at South Lake
Menendez at Ridgeview
Middleburg at Hawthorne
Orange Park at Oakleaf
Palm Beach Central at Creekside
Providence at Fernandina Beach
Raines at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ribault at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Beachside
Umatilla at Palatka
Victory Charter School at Joshua Christian, 6 p.m.
Warner Christian at Hilliard
West Nassau at NFEI
White at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Tampa Catholic
Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Episcopal
OFF: Keystone Heights.
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Baker County at Oakleaf
Beachside at Fernandina Beach
Bishop Kenny at Middleburg
Bolles at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Branford at Duval Charter
Charlton County at West Nassau
Christ’s Church at Impact Christian
Creekside at Nease
Daytona Beach Seabreeze at Bartram Trail
Eagle’s View at Harvest Community
Englewood at Menendez
Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian
Fort White at Jefferson County
Fletcher at Tallahassee Chiles
Gainesville Eastside at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Cambridge Christian
Interlachen at Providence
Matanzas at Tocoi Creek
Ocala Forest at First Coast
Orange Park at Episcopal
Palatka at Port Orange Atlantic
Ponte Vedra at Florida High
Ribault at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Clay
Riverside at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at St. Pete Gibbs
St. Joseph at Windermere
Sandalwood at White, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at NFEI
Tallahassee Rickards at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Titusville at Yulee
Umatilla at Crescent City
Union County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Tallahassee North Florida Christian
Westside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at American Collegiate
Zarephath Academy at Hollis Christian
OFF: Flagler Palm Coast, Joshua Christian, Raines.
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 7
Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian vs. Charlton County, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Atlantic Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Beachside at Menendez
Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian
Bolles vs. Coffee (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.
Bradford at Middleburg
Clay at Orange Park
Columbia at DeLand
Crescent City at Interlachen
Daytona Beach Mainland at Bartram Trail
Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Fort White at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Community at Christ’s Church Academy
Hollis Christian at St. John Paul II
Impact Christian at Eagle’s View
Joshua Christian at Warner Christian
Mandarin at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Deltona
Nease at Ridge Community
NFEI at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando Bishop Moore at Flagler Palm Coast
Palatka at Santa Fe
Parker at Hawthorne
Paxon at Hilliard
Ribault at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Halifax Academy
Sandalwood at Raines
Suwannee at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny
Union County at DeFuniak Springs Walton, 8:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Providence
Young Kids in Motion at Cambridge Christian
Zarephath Academy at Yulee
Saturday, Sept. 9
Creekside at Richmond Hill, Ga., 4 p.m.
McIntosh County vs. West Nassau, 1 p.m.
St. Augustine at Brunswick
OFF: Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.
TBA: Duval Charter.
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 15
Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Baker County at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Bell at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Belleview at Palatka
Bishop Kenny at Orlando Bishop Moore
Branford at Hilliard
Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder
Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.
Duval Charter at Mount Dora Christian
Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
Episcopal at West Nassau
Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas
Fleming Island at Oakleaf
Gainesville Eastside at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Clay
Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Interlachen Fernandina Beach
Jackson at Spruce Creek
Joshua Christian at Zarephath Academy
Menendez at St. Augustine
Middleburg at Ponte Vedra
Nease at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
NFEI at Providence
Orange Park at Melbourne
Parker at White, 6:30 p.m.
Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Raines at Daytona Beach Mainland
Riverside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Sebastian River at Beachside
Quincy Munroe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Ridgeview
Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Warner Christian at Impact Christian
Westside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks
TBA: Harvest, Wolfson.
OFF: Bartram Trail, Cedar Creek Christian, Crescent City, Englewood, Sandalwood, University Christian, Yulee.
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 21
Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University
Friday, Sept. 22
Atlantic at Matanzas
Atlantic Coast at Camden County
Baldwin at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at St. Augustine
Bolles at Oakleaf
Clay at Tocoi Creek
Episcopal at NFEI
First Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Fleming Island at Titusville
Hilliard at Crescent City
Impact Christian Academy at Cedar Creek Christian
Interlachen at Keystone Heights
Joshua Christian at Specially Fit Academy
Mandarin at Creekside
North Marion at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Ocala Trinity Catholic at Raines
Orange Park at Nease
Orlando Christian Prep at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Paxon at Branford
Ponte Vedra at Menendez
Providence at Christ’s Church
Ribault at Middleburg
Ridgeview at Beachside
St. Joseph at Melbourne Central Catholic
Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Key West
Victory Charter School at Hollis Christian
Viera at Baker County
West Nassau at Bishop Kenny
White at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Williston at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Zephyrhills Christian
Zarephath Academy at Mayo Lafayette
Saturday, Sept. 23
Yulee at Tradition Prep, 6 p.m.
TBA: Wolfson Duval Charter, Harvest
OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 29
Baker County at West Nassau
Bartram Trail at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Beachside at Hollis Christian
Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest Community
Crescent City at Taylor
Eagle’s View at Oak Hall
Episcopal at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
First Coast at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Christ’s Church
Jackson vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.
Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion
Joshua Christian at Akelynn’s Angels Christian
Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Lake Mary
Matanzas at St. Augustine
Sept. 28-29, Menendez at Gainesville
Middleburg at Ridgeview
Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.
NFEI at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakleaf at Creekside
Orange Park at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Palatka at Tocoi Creek
Ponte Vedra at Flagler Palm Coast
Providence at University Christian
Raines at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at Impact Christian
Suwannee at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
West Oaks Academy at Zarephath Academy
Westside at White, 6:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Bishop Kenny
Yulee at Fernandina Beach
OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.
TBA: Duval Charter.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 5
Harvest Community at Gainesville Oak Hall
Hilliard at Providence
Friday, Oct. 6
Baldwin at Yulee
Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra
Bishop Snyder at St. Francis Catholic
Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Oakleaf
Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View
Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
First Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Melbourne Eau Gallie
Fort White at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hollis Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Joshua Christian at Victory Charter School, 6 p.m.
Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Menendez at Tocoi Creek
Middleburg at Clay
Palatka at Brooksville Central
Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Nease
St. Joseph at Duval Charter
Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Spruce Creek at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor at Interlachen
University Christian at NFEI
West Nassau at Gainesville P.K. Yonge
White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church
Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills
OFF: Baker County, Beachside, Creekside, Impact Christian, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 13
Beachside at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Bell at Interlachen
Bishop Kenny at Episcopal
Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View
Bolles at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Bradford at True North Classical
Cedar Creek Christian at Oak Hall
Clay at Menendez
Columbia at Middleburg
Creekside at Bartram Trail
Crescent City at Port Orange Atlantic
Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Duval Charter at Orlando First Academy
Englewood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Fernandina Beach at West Nassau
First Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Nease
Fleming Island at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Matanzas
Gainesville Buchholz at Oakleaf
Hamilton County at Hilliard
Harvest Community at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Joshua Christian at Hollis Christian
Keystone Heights at Palatka
Master’s Academy at Providence
NFEI at Impact Christian
Ridgeview at Orange Park
Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Ponte Vedra
Trinity Christian at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.
West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph
Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Yulee at Baker County
Saturday, Oct. 14
Raines vs. Ribault (at First Coast), 2 p.m.
OFF: Christ’s Church, St. Augustine, White, Young Kids in Motion, Zarephath Academy
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 19
Bartram Trail at Gainesville Buchholz
Friday, Oct. 20
Atlantic Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.
Baldwin at West Nassau
Beachside at Crescent City
Branford at Hollis Christian
Cedar Creek Christian at Leesburg First Academy
Celebration at Flagler Palm Coast
Clay at Matanzas
Destin at Hilliard
Duval Charter at Warner Christian
Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church
Fernandina Beach at Palatka
Fleming Island at Creekside
Gainesville Eastside at St. Joseph
Halifax Academy at Interlachen
Jackson at Baker County
Joshua Christian at Young Kids In Motion
Keystone Heights at Taylor
Lecanto at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Oakleaf at Madison County
Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Paxon at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Orange Park
Ribault at White, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Gainesville
Sandalwood at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Seven Rivers Christian at Bishop Snyder
Union County at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Impact Christian
Yulee at Episcopal
Zarephath Academy at SFA Academy
OFF: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Columbia, Fletcher, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, NFEI, Providence, Stanton, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek.
TBA: Harvest Community.
Week 10
Thursday, Oct. 26
Baldwin vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Parker at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Raines at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Baker County at Fernandina Beach
Bishop Kenny at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Ridgeview
Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Fort White at Hilliard
Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Hollis Christian at Pace, 8:30 p.m.
Joshua Christian at Keystone Heights
Matanzas at Menendez
Middleburg at Orange Park
Nease at Ponte Vedra
Newberry at Crescent City
NFEI at Beachside
Oakleaf at Bartram Trail
Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Clay
Tocoi Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
Trinity Christian at Providence
Union County at Dixie County
University Christian at Clearwater Academy International
Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
West Nassau at Yulee
White at West Palm Beach Benjamin
Young Kids in Motion at Dixie County
OFF: Riverside, Westside.
TBA: Zarephath Academy.
SSAC playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph.
Week 11
Friday, Nov. 3
Ambassadors Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Vero Beach
DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast
Episcopal at Lakeland Victory Christian
Fernandina Beach at Middleburg
First Coast at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Fleming Island at Orange Park
Keystone Heights at Gainesville P.K. Yonge
Menendez at Yulee
NFEI at Dixie County
Oakleaf at Clay
Palatka at St. Augustine
Parker at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Creekside
Providence at Beachside
Ridgeview at Crescent City
Riverside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Nease
University Christian at Bishop Kenny
Westside at Raines, 6:30 p.m.
White at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Winter Springs at Matanzas
Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette
OFF: Baker County, Hilliard, Joshua Christian, West Nassau.
TBA: Zarephath Academy.
SSAC playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph.
Georgia
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 18
Appling County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Jeff Davis at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Statesboro at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Brunswick, Pierce County.
Week 2
Friday, Aug. 25
Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at McIntosh County, 7:30 p.m.
Jeff Davis at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Ware County at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 31
Winter Park at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Baldwin at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.
Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Charlton County at West Nassau
Metter at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 7
Charlton County vs. University Christian, 4 p.m.
Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
New Hampstead at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Pierce County at Liberty Country, 7:30 p.m.
Ware County at Benedictine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
St. Augustine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 15
Charlton County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah Islands at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Somerset Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Glynn Academy, Ware County.
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 22
Atlantic Coast at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*
Ware County at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.
OFF: Charlton County.
Week 7
Friday, Sept. 29
Appling County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
Charlton County at Dublin, 7:30 p.m.
Glynn Academy at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*
Grovetown at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Camden County, Ware County.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 6
Brunswick at Evans Lakeside, 7:30 p.m.*
Charlton County at Turner County, 7:30 p.m.*
Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
South Effingham at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
Ware County at Savannah Jenkins, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Pierce County.
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 13
Atkinson County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Bradwell Institute at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
Glynn Academy at Grovetown, 7:30 p.m.*
Pierce County at Toombs County, 7:30 p.m.*
Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Brunswick.
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 20
Camden County at Valdosta, 7:30 p.m.*
Glynn Academy at Evans, 7:30 p.m.*
Pierce County at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.*
South Effingham at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
Ware County at Greenbrier, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Charlton County.
Week 11
Friday, Oct. 27
Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*
Evans at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*
Vidalia at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
Statesboro at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*
OFF: Camden County, Glynn Academy.
Week 12
Friday, Nov. 3
Brunswick at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*
Camden County at Lowndes, 8 p.m.*
Evans Lakeside at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*
Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*
Tattnall County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*
Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*