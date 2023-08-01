High school football 2023: Week-by-week schedules for area teams

Mandarin quarterback Tramell Jones makes a throw in a game against Creekside last season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football weekly schedules for the 2023 season. A handful of area teams have yet to finalize their full schedules. Those will be updated as they become available. All games are at 7 p.m. unless indicated. For team-by-team schedules, check those out here.

Florida

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Snyder at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian at Branford 7:30 p.m.

Clay at Fleming Island 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City at The First Academy

Duval Charter at Christ’s Church

Eagle’s View at Bell Creek Academy

Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

First Coast at Bishop Kenny

Flagler Palm Coast at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph

Hollis Christian at Chipley

Impact Christian Academy at Harvest Community

Interlachen at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Nease

Matanzas at South Lake

Menendez at Ridgeview

Middleburg at Hawthorne

Orange Park at Oakleaf

Palm Beach Central at Creekside

Providence at Fernandina Beach

Raines at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ribault at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Beachside

Umatilla at Palatka

Victory Charter School at Joshua Christian, 6 p.m.

Warner Christian at Hilliard

West Nassau at NFEI

White at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Tampa Catholic

Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

OFF: Keystone Heights.

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Oak Hall at Bishop Snyder, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Baker County at Oakleaf

Beachside at Fernandina Beach

Bishop Kenny at Middleburg

Bolles at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradford at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Branford at Duval Charter

Charlton County at West Nassau

Christ’s Church at Impact Christian

Creekside at Nease

Daytona Beach Seabreeze at Bartram Trail

Eagle’s View at Harvest Community

Englewood at Menendez

Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian

Fort White at Jefferson County

Fletcher at Tallahassee Chiles

Gainesville Eastside at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Cambridge Christian

Interlachen at Providence

Matanzas at Tocoi Creek

Ocala Forest at First Coast

Orange Park at Episcopal

Palatka at Port Orange Atlantic

Ponte Vedra at Florida High

Ribault at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Clay

Riverside at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at St. Pete Gibbs

St. Joseph at Windermere

Sandalwood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at NFEI

Tallahassee Rickards at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Titusville at Yulee

Umatilla at Crescent City

Union County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Tallahassee North Florida Christian

Westside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at American Collegiate

Zarephath Academy at Hollis Christian

OFF: Flagler Palm Coast, Joshua Christian, Raines.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 7

Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian vs. Charlton County, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Atlantic Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Beachside at Menendez

Bishop Snyder at Cedar Creek Christian

Bolles vs. Coffee (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.

Bradford at Middleburg

Clay at Orange Park

Columbia at DeLand

Crescent City at Interlachen

Daytona Beach Mainland at Bartram Trail

Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community at Christ’s Church Academy

Hollis Christian at St. John Paul II

Impact Christian at Eagle’s View

Joshua Christian at Warner Christian

Mandarin at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Deltona

Nease at Ridge Community

NFEI at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Bishop Moore at Flagler Palm Coast

Palatka at Santa Fe

Parker at Hawthorne

Paxon at Hilliard

Ribault at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Halifax Academy

Sandalwood at Raines

Suwannee at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Bishop Kenny

Union County at DeFuniak Springs Walton, 8:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Providence

Young Kids in Motion at Cambridge Christian

Zarephath Academy at Yulee

Saturday, Sept. 9

Creekside at Richmond Hill, Ga., 4 p.m.

McIntosh County vs. West Nassau, 1 p.m.

St. Augustine at Brunswick

OFF: Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

TBA: Duval Charter.

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 15

Atlantic Coast at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Baker County at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Bell at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Belleview at Palatka

Bishop Kenny at Orlando Bishop Moore

Branford at Hilliard

Christ’s Church at Bishop Snyder

Columbia at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter at Mount Dora Christian

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Episcopal at West Nassau

Flagler Palm Coast at Matanzas

Fleming Island at Oakleaf

Gainesville Eastside at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Clay

Hamilton County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Interlachen Fernandina Beach

Jackson at Spruce Creek

Joshua Christian at Zarephath Academy

Menendez at St. Augustine

Middleburg at Ponte Vedra

Nease at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

NFEI at Providence

Orange Park at Melbourne

Parker at White, 6:30 p.m.

Paxon at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Raines at Daytona Beach Mainland

Riverside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Sebastian River at Beachside

Quincy Munroe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Ridgeview

Trinity Christian at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Warner Christian at Impact Christian

Westside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at West Oaks

TBA: Harvest, Wolfson.

OFF: Bartram Trail, Cedar Creek Christian, Crescent City, Englewood, Sandalwood, University Christian, Yulee.

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 21

Flagler Palm Coast at Orange City University

Friday, Sept. 22

Atlantic at Matanzas

Atlantic Coast at Camden County

Baldwin at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at St. Augustine

Bolles at Oakleaf

Clay at Tocoi Creek

Episcopal at NFEI

First Coast at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island at Titusville

Hilliard at Crescent City

Impact Christian Academy at Cedar Creek Christian

Interlachen at Keystone Heights

Joshua Christian at Specially Fit Academy

Mandarin at Creekside

North Marion at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Ocala Trinity Catholic at Raines

Orange Park at Nease

Orlando Christian Prep at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Paxon at Branford

Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Providence at Christ’s Church

Ribault at Middleburg

Ridgeview at Beachside

St. Joseph at Melbourne Central Catholic

Sandalwood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Key West

Victory Charter School at Hollis Christian

Viera at Baker County

West Nassau at Bishop Kenny

White at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Williston at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Zephyrhills Christian

Zarephath Academy at Mayo Lafayette

Saturday, Sept. 23

Yulee at Tradition Prep, 6 p.m.

TBA: Wolfson Duval Charter, Harvest

OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County at West Nassau

Bartram Trail at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Beachside at Hollis Christian

Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest Community

Crescent City at Taylor

Eagle’s View at Oak Hall

Episcopal at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

First Coast at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Christ’s Church

Jackson vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep at Young Kids in Motion

Joshua Christian at Akelynn’s Angels Christian

Keystone Heights at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Lake Mary

Matanzas at St. Augustine

Sept. 28-29, Menendez at Gainesville

Middleburg at Ridgeview

Nease at Sandalwood, 6 p.m.

NFEI at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakleaf at Creekside

Orange Park at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Palatka at Tocoi Creek

Ponte Vedra at Flagler Palm Coast

Providence at University Christian

Raines at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at Impact Christian

Suwannee at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy at Zarephath Academy

Westside at White, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Bishop Kenny

Yulee at Fernandina Beach

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.

TBA: Duval Charter.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 5

Harvest Community at Gainesville Oak Hall

Hilliard at Providence

Friday, Oct. 6

Baldwin at Yulee

Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Snyder at St. Francis Catholic

Bolles at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Oakleaf

Cedar Creek Christian at Eagle’s View

Crescent City at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

First Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Melbourne Eau Gallie

Fort White at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Victory Charter School, 6 p.m.

Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Menendez at Tocoi Creek

Middleburg at Clay

Palatka at Brooksville Central

Riverside at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Nease

St. Joseph at Duval Charter

Santa Fe at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Spruce Creek at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Taylor at Interlachen

University Christian at NFEI

West Nassau at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

White at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church

Zarephath Academy at Zephyrhills

OFF: Baker County, Beachside, Creekside, Impact Christian, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault.

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 13

Beachside at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Bell at Interlachen

Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

Bishop Snyder at Eagle’s View

Bolles at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Bradford at True North Classical

Cedar Creek Christian at Oak Hall

Clay at Menendez

Columbia at Middleburg

Creekside at Bartram Trail

Crescent City at Port Orange Atlantic

Dixie County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter at Orlando First Academy

Englewood at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at West Nassau

First Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Nease

Fleming Island at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Matanzas

Gainesville Buchholz at Oakleaf

Hamilton County at Hilliard

Harvest Community at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Hollis Christian

Keystone Heights at Palatka

Master’s Academy at Providence

NFEI at Impact Christian

Ridgeview at Orange Park

Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Ponte Vedra

Trinity Christian at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph

Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Yulee at Baker County

Saturday, Oct. 14

Raines vs. Ribault (at First Coast), 2 p.m.

OFF: Christ’s Church, St. Augustine, White, Young Kids in Motion, Zarephath Academy

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

Bartram Trail at Gainesville Buchholz

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlantic Coast at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin at West Nassau

Beachside at Crescent City

Branford at Hollis Christian

Cedar Creek Christian at Leesburg First Academy

Celebration at Flagler Palm Coast

Clay at Matanzas

Destin at Hilliard

Duval Charter at Warner Christian

Eagle’s View at Christ’s Church

Fernandina Beach at Palatka

Fleming Island at Creekside

Gainesville Eastside at St. Joseph

Halifax Academy at Interlachen

Jackson at Baker County

Joshua Christian at Young Kids In Motion

Keystone Heights at Taylor

Lecanto at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Oakleaf at Madison County

Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Paxon at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Orange Park

Ribault at White, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Gainesville

Sandalwood at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Seven Rivers Christian at Bishop Snyder

Union County at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Impact Christian

Yulee at Episcopal

Zarephath Academy at SFA Academy

OFF: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Columbia, Fletcher, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, NFEI, Providence, Stanton, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek.

TBA: Harvest Community.

Week 10

Thursday, Oct. 26

Baldwin vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Parker at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Raines at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Baker County at Fernandina Beach

Bishop Kenny at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Ridgeview

Creekside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Hilliard

Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian at Pace, 8:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian at Keystone Heights

Matanzas at Menendez

Middleburg at Orange Park

Nease at Ponte Vedra

Newberry at Crescent City

NFEI at Beachside

Oakleaf at Bartram Trail

Palatka at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Clay

Tocoi Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Trinity Christian at Providence

Union County at Dixie County

University Christian at Clearwater Academy International

Wakulla at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Yulee

White at West Palm Beach Benjamin

Young Kids in Motion at Dixie County

OFF: Riverside, Westside.

TBA: Zarephath Academy.

SSAC playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph.

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 3

Ambassadors Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Vero Beach

DeLand at Flagler Palm Coast

Episcopal at Lakeland Victory Christian

Fernandina Beach at Middleburg

First Coast at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island at Orange Park

Keystone Heights at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Menendez at Yulee

NFEI at Dixie County

Oakleaf at Clay

Palatka at St. Augustine

Parker at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Creekside

Providence at Beachside

Ridgeview at Crescent City

Riverside vs. Ribault (at Paxon), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Suwannee at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Nease

University Christian at Bishop Kenny

Westside at Raines, 6:30 p.m.

White at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Winter Springs at Matanzas

Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette

OFF: Baker County, Hilliard, Joshua Christian, West Nassau.

TBA: Zarephath Academy.

SSAC playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Eagle’s View, Harvest Community, Impact Christian, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph.

Georgia

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 18

Appling County at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Davis at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Statesboro at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Brunswick, Pierce County.

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 25

Brunswick at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at McIntosh County, 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Davis at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Winter Park at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Baldwin at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at West Nassau

Metter at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Charlton County vs. University Christian, 4 p.m.

Baker County at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

New Hampstead at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County at Liberty Country, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Benedictine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

St. Augustine at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 15

Charlton County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah Islands at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset Academy at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Glynn Academy, Ware County.

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 22

Atlantic Coast at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Brantley County, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Charlton County.

Week 7

Friday, Sept. 29

Appling County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Charlton County at Dublin, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*

Grovetown at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Camden County, Ware County.

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 6

Brunswick at Evans Lakeside, 7:30 p.m.*

Charlton County at Turner County, 7:30 p.m.*

Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at Savannah Jenkins, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Pierce County.

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 13

Atkinson County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Bradwell Institute at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at Grovetown, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Toombs County, 7:30 p.m.*

Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Brunswick.

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 20

Camden County at Valdosta, 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy at Evans, 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County at Windsor Forest, 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Ware County at Greenbrier, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Charlton County.

Week 11

Friday, Oct. 27

Charlton County at Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.*

Evans at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.*

Vidalia at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Statesboro at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Camden County, Glynn Academy.

Week 12

Friday, Nov. 3

Brunswick at Effingham County, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County at Lowndes, 8 p.m.*

Evans Lakeside at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.*

Lanier County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.*

Tattnall County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.*

Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.*