Local MLB update: JU’s Mike Baumann moves to 9-0 with Orioles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .223 with 50 RBI, 49 runs scored and 7 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Stayed perfect by picking up a win against the Mets on Aug. 4. Is 9-0 with 3.65 ERA, 55 Ks in 56.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 5-5 with 3.55 ERA, 64 Ks in 78.2 IP. Had two decisions since our last update, going 1-1 in a victory over the Yankees and a loss to the Guardians.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-4 with 85 Ks in 120.2 IP. Has 3.21 ERA. Closing in on matching his career win total (11 wins from 2020-22).

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .281 with 10 HR, 44 RBI and 53 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-5 with 2.81 ERA, 58 Ks in 57.2 IP, 9 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .280 with 13 HR, 71 runs scored, 62 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .267 with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .212 with a HR, 3 runs and 2 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .235 with 20 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 41 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-6 with 39 Ks, 7.81 ERA in 65.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .175 in the bigs with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored. Back at Triple-A Sacramento.