Down on the farm: Sandalwood’s Reid-Foley back in action; UNF’s German released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 3.61 ERA, 77 Ks in 57.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP; currently on 7-day injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-0 with 4.06 ERA, 50 Ks in 37.2 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .233 with 8 HR, 37 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-5 with 8.71 ERA, 39 Ks in 31 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .220 with 19 RBI, 23 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 34 Ks, 29.2 IP, 9.10 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .276 with 8 HR, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with 2 saves, 36 Ks, 2.67 ERA in 30.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Released on Thursday. Is 13-19 with 4.27 ERA, 293 Ks in 265.1 IP in minor league career.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Is 0-0 with 7.94 ERA, 9 Ks in 5.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 0-1 with 3.52 ERA, 10 Ks in 7.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .280 with 35 runs scored, 34 RBI, 13 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 4-2 with 68 Ks, 4.37 ERA in 55.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 1-2 with 33 Ks, 4.81 ERA in 33.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released last week. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .180 with a HR, 3 RBI.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hitting .294 with HR, 15 runs, HR, 14 RBI.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .202 with 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 1-2 with 31 Ks, 9 saves, 0.91 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .253 with 2 HR, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.32 ERA, 10 Ks in 8.1 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 50 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 55 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Called up to Mets last week.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .237 with 27 RBI, 24 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-5 with 5.24 ERA, 41 Ks in 34.1 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .301 with 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, 5 stolen bases in the minors. Called back up to big leagues last week.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .306 with 35 RBI, 26 stolen bases, 37 runs scored.