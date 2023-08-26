Local MLB update: Perfect start ends after 9 straight wins for Mike Baumann

Mike Baumann of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .224 with 54 RBI, 53 runs scored and 8 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.64 ERA, 51 Ks in 42 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Suffered first loss of season since our last update. Is 9-1 with 3.82 ERA, 59 Ks in 61.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 5-6 with 3.47 ERA, 75 Ks in 90.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 9-6 with 107 Ks in 136.2 IP. Has 3.36 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Hitting .273 with 2 RBI since callup.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .284 with 13 HR, 52 RBI and 60 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-6 with 3.84 ERA, 62 Ks in 61 IP, 10 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .281 with 15 HR, 77 runs scored, 68 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Called up to bigs this week. Logged an inning of work with a K.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .250 with 18 RBI, 15 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .247 with 6 HR, 9 runs and 12 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .238 with 24 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 46 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-9 with 44 Ks, 8.61 ERA in 77.1 IP.