Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

FILE - Italy's manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a training session at the Hive stadium in London, England, on July 5, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last years World Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

RIYADH – Roberto Mancini was appointed Saudi Arabia coach on Sunday, just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy.

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says Mancini has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later — both are friendly games.

Italian media reported that Mancini's contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year, and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

