Local MLB update: Justin Lawrence up to 11 saves with Rockies; Sean Reid-Foley on DL with Mets

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .220 with 58 RBI, 55 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 9 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.60 ERA, 51 Ks in 45 innings of work in the majors this year.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 9-1 with 3.82 ERA, 59 Ks in 61.1 IP. Currently in Triple-A.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 7-8 with 3.61 ERA, 101 Ks in 114.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 10-6 with 122 Ks in 152 IP. Has 3.91 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Career .252 hitter in the majors with 40 HR, 200 RBI. Optioned to minors and currently a free agent.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .283 with 14 HR, 61 RBI and 72 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 4-7 with 3.95 ERA, 69 Ks in 68.1 IP, 11 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .276 with 16 HR, 85 runs scored, 79 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 0-1 in 22 innings of work with 33 Ks, 4.09 ERA. Currently on 15-day injured list.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .257 with 20 RBI, 22 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .278 with 11 HR, 18 runs and 26 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .230 with 26 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 51 runs scored.

OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Nationals, Is 14 for 60 (.233), 5 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 6 runs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 4-11 with 52 Ks, 7.95 ERA in 94 IP.