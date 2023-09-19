News4JAX Super 10: Bolles back into rankings, Oakleaf makes big jump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) Mandarin (4-0, Class 4M)

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 30-0.

This week: at Creekside (1-3).

Notable: The Mustangs have looked like the area’s best team this season, but they’ve got a major test this week. Creekside may be in a slide, but it can put up points better than just about anyone.

2. (2) St. Augustine (3-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Menendez, 44-6.

This week: vs. (3) Bartram Trail (2-1).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets used to own the series against Bartram Trail (they won the first 19 games in the rivalry). But they’ve dropped the last five to the Bears. QB Locklan Hewlett missed last week’s game with injury, but St. Augustine didn’t miss a beat. St. Augustine has state title talent.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 4S)

Last week: OFF.

This week: at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week.

Notable: The Bears had a week off after a loss to powerful Mainland. Now, they visit rival St. Augustine, a team that it has won the final five games against including a 59-37 rout last year.

4. (5) Bradford (4-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Gainesville Eastside, 34-7.

This week: OFF.

Notable: Defense, defense, defense. Bradford has given up just two offensive touchdowns this season (Eastside and Middleburg) and is unbelievably deep on that side of the ball. Torrin Brazell had a pair of pick-6s last week. Bradford is storming along to what should be another dominant regular season.

5. (4) Trinity Christian (2-2, Class 2M)

Last week: lost to Bolles, 26-21.

This week: at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Tough loss for the Conquerors last week in a game that they should have controlled from an offensive perspective. But five turnovers, a 6-yard shanked punt and a turnover on fourth down made it a forgettable night for Trinity. With a clean game this week, the Conquerors can keep Columbia’s tough start going.

6. (10) Oakleaf (2-0, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 24-14.

This week: vs. Bolles (1-3).

Notable: The Knights showed no rust after being idle since Week 1, handling Fleming Island in a huge Clay County showdown. Coach Christopher Foy is making progress with a rising Knights program. Can they handle Bolles this week?

7. (9) Ponte Vedra (2-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Middleburg, 35-0.

This week: at Menendez (1-3).

Notable: It was the Ben Burk Show last week for the Sharks. The senior QB had just four incompletions (11 for 15) and tossed five touchdown passes (four in the first half) to keep the Sharks cruising. There’s no reason to think that Ponte Vedra can’t finish with eight or nine wins.

8. (6) Raines (2-1, Class 2M)

Last week: lost to Daytona Beach Mainland, 26-0.

This week: vs. Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Disappointing showing on the road against Mainland last week, the first shutout loss since an Oct. 30, 2020 game against Trinity Christian. The offense (17.7 ppg) has got to pick things up.

9. (8) University Christian (2-1, Class 1M)

Last week: OFF.

This week: at Key West (1-3).

Notable: UC takes the road trip of the season with a 996-mile round trip to the beautiful Florida Keys, a mini vacation in its own right. District play begins next week for the Christians.

10. (NR) Bolles (1-3, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 26-21.

This week: at Oakleaf (2-0).

Notable: Bolles is back in the Super 10 after a huge win over Trinity, a game where it forced five turnovers. The record is deceptive. The Bulldogs’ three losses have been by eight points or less against teams who are a combined 11-0. They are the No. 4-rated local team according to MaxPreps. There’s a major showdown this week against No. 6 Oakleaf.

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (3-1, Class 4M); Baker County (1-2, Class 2S); Baldwin (2-2, Class 2S); Creekside (1-3, Class 4M); Flagler Palm Coast (2-1, Class 4S); Fleming Island (2-1, Class 4S); Palatka (4-0, Class 2S); Riverside (3-1, Class 2M); Suwannee (3-0, Class 2S); Union County (2-1, Class 1A); White (3-1, Class 2M); Yulee (2-1, Class 2S).

Week 5 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 21

Flagler Palm Coast (2-1) at Orange City University (4-0)

Friday, Sept. 22

Atlantic (2-2) at Matanzas (2-1)

Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1)

Baldwin (1-3) at Parker (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (2-1) at St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week

Bolles (1-3) at Oakleaf (2-0)

Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2)

Duval Charter (0-2) at Harvest Community (0-3)

Episcopal (2-1) at NFEI (1-3)

First Coast (0-3) at Westside (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-1) at Titusville (4-0)

Hilliard (1-2) at Crescent City (2-1)

Impact Christian Academy (3-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Interlachen (0-4) at Keystone Heights (1-2)

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Specially Fit Academy (2-0)

Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3)

North Marion (1-1) at Suwannee (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at Raines (2-1)

Orange Park (2-2) at Nease (2-2)

Orlando Christian Prep (4-0) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (2-2) at Branford (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-1) at Menendez (1-3)

Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0)

Ribault (3-1) at Middleburg (0-3)

Ridgeview (1-2) at Beachside (3-1)

St. Joseph (1-3) at Melbourne Central Catholic (2-2)

Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Englewood (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (2-1) at Key West (1-3)

Victory Charter School (0-0) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Viera (1-2) at Baker County (1-2)

West Nassau (1-3) at Bishop Kenny (2-1)

White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Williston (4-0) at Fort White (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-2)

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (2-2)

Zarephath Academy (2-2) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (3-1), 6 p.m.

OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 22