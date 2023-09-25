MONDAY HUDDLE: Was win at Clemson bigger than win over LSU for Florida State?

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) jumps over Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Seminoles tough it out to break hex against Clemson

In a season-opening win over LSU in Orlando, Florida State announced to the nation that it was back among the nation’s elite.

But on Saturday, an argument can made that the Seminoles earned an even bigger win at Clemson, even if LSU is a more talented team.

While the win over LSU demonstrated the talent the Seminoles have, winning 31-24 in overtime at Clemson was better showed the team’s toughness and resolve.

While not as good as in years past, Clemson is still formidable and was sporting a 25-game home winning streak in ACC play.

Things didn’t go right for much of the game also for the Seminoles, who didn’t hold a lead until scoring what turned out to be the only points of overtime.

But Florida State toughed it out, stayed within striking distance, and ultimately made the winning plays in overtime to get a major weight off of its shoulders.

Florida State had lost seven games in a row to Clemson and seen the Tigers win seven of the last eight ACC championships.

For all that, finally getting over the hump against Clemson might have been more satisfying than the win over LSU.

Rough second half costs Central Florida in Big 12 debut

It was a historic occasion for the Central Florida program on Saturday, as the Knights played their first ever Big 12 game on the road at Kansas State.

Things were looking good after the Knights took a 24-21 lead with 13:40 to go in the third quarter, but Kansas State then scored 23 unanswered points over the next 26:39 to take command of the game.

Central Florida’s defense gave up points on four consecutive drives, while the offense punted, missed a field goal and had a drive end on downs during that stretch.

The Knights will now get ready to host their first ever Big 12 game when they take on Baylor at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Chaminade-Madonna wins battle of national power against Miami Central

Two of not only the best teams in the state, but the entire nation, hooked up in front of a national TV audience on Thursday.

In a game televised by ESPN2, Chaminade-Madonna earned a 31-28 win over Miami Central.

Chaminade-Madonna was ranked No. 3 last week in USA Today’s Super 25 national rankings, while Miami Central was ranked No. 5.

Chaminade-Madonna quarterback and N.C. State-commit Cedric Bailey threw four touchdown passes, two of which were to Ohio State-commit Jeremiah Smith.