High school football ‘23: Top four games, full schedule for Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s essentially the halfway of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Four to watch

(4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

A major District 3-4S collision between teams who are on unfamiliar two-game losing streaks. The Bears have dropped games to Daytona Beach Mainland (28-24) and St. Augustine (34-31) in battles that went down to the wire. Bartram RB Laython Biddle (551 rushing yards, 8 TDs) remains one of the area’s top backs, so Fleming will have a target on him. The return of QB Riley Trujillo from injury last week is a big boost for Bartram. Fleming QB Cibastian Broughton is a very good signal caller. This is also a matchup of first-year head coaches in Cory Johns at Bartram, and former Bears assistant coach Chad Parker, now the lead man at Fleming. With one district loss already and sitting 12th in the initial FHSAA football rankings, a loss all but ends the Golden Eagles district title hopes.

(10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)

Another big District 3-4S game. Creekside, despite its below-.500 record, is in seventh place in the first FHSAA playoff points standings. Oakleaf is ninth and just out of the playoff window. Area teams face a long shot to win the district with Gainesville Buchholz’s dominance, but a path to the playoffs exists for both teams. Creekside is coming off a confidence-building win over previous No. 1 Mandarin (23-22). The Knights had been struggling on defense, yet used defense to come up big in that one. The ground game led by RB Harrison Garrido (391 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and QB Sean Ashenfelder (297 rushing yards, 5 TDs) has been huge. Oakleaf QB Brandon Wallace is a dual-threat player who can move on the ground and thread the needle through the air, with freshman WR Michael Conner III his favorite target. On the ground, it’s been Chris Foy moving the chains.

(8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

A playoff rematch from last season, won 18-0 by the Vikings. The Generals are already in the state playoffs after a 32-20 win over White last week clinched the District 3-2M title. Riverside has more offensive weapons, with QB Glenn Foreman III, RB Kennvontae Sharrrow and WR Tae’shaun Gelsey doing the work. Its best player, ATH Myles Kendrick, sees a lot of work on both sides of the ball and is a major game changer. Can they have success against the Vikings? Their last win over Raines came in 2019. The Vikings have been a work in progress on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 20 ppg. QB Tyren Randolph has thrown five touchdowns, three of those to WR Ziyon Butler, and run for a couple more. But there’s no doubt where Raines strength lies and that’s on the defensive side of the ball. DB Nicholas Kilpatrick (2 INTs), and defensive linemen Jaylen Clark and Jyon Simon (3 sacks apiece) make life difficult on opposing offenses.

Yulee (3-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week

The Nassau County rivalry has been quite streaky. The Hornets have won the last nine games, most of those in one-sided affairs. But the Pirates made a game of things last year and they’ve been solid to start this season, too. Yulee, with QB Niko Smith directing the offense after winning a state championship last year at Ware County, Ga., has expectations for a District 5-2S title. That district road begins here. RB Teonte Artis-Coleman (275 rushing yards, 5 TDs) provides the tough yards behind Smith. WRs DJ Mason and Tyson Wharton have combined for 505 yards receiving. For the Pirates, RB Dante Simms, QB Brodie Clemens and LB Joshua Modupe lead the way.

Yulee-Fernandina Beach all-time series

Year Result 2022 Yulee 21, Fernandina Beach 14 2021 Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7 2020 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 34 2019 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 10 2018 Yulee 55, Fernandina Beach 0 2017 Yulee 28, Fernandina Beach 0 2016 Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 12 2015 Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 0 2014 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 12 2013 Fernandina Beach 16, Yulee 13 2012 Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 0 2011 Yulee 44, Fernandina Beach 0 2010 Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 6 2009 Yulee 26, Fernandina Beach 22 2008 Fernandina Beach 41, Yulee 6 2007 Fernandina Beach 31, Yulee 0

Next four

(3) Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0): A tough bounceback game for the Mustangs, who could very well see the Rams again come playoff time in what will be a brutal Region 1-4M.

(7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2): The Sharks have won three straight since a Week 1 loss to Bartram Trail. This game determined the District 4-4S champ last year and will likely decide that again.

Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1): The surging Stallions have won four straight. The Christians are football royalty with state title vision.

Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2): The Conquerors are an annual state title contender. At this point in the year, it’s about refining things for the playoffs.

Week 6 schedule, Florida

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4)

(4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest Community (1-3)

Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1)

Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0)

Episcopal (3-1) at (5) Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Hilliard (2-2) at Christ’s Church (3-1)

Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3)

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0)

Matanzas (3-1) at (1) St. Augustine (4-0)

Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4)

Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

(10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)

Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

(7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2)

Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1)

(8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2)

Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (4-0)

Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3)

Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1)

Yulee (3-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 29