High school football ‘23 picks: Can Riverside take down Raines; Bartram Trail ends slide

St. Augustine's Somourian Wingo is tripped up during a Week 5 game against Bartram Trail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 31-7 (.816). Season: 153-38 (.801).

Florida schedule, Week 6

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4): Wildcats have been up and down but they win here. N4J pick: Baker County 28, West Nassau 14.

(4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.: Both teams riding unfamiliar losing streaks. Bears end theirs here. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 33, Fleming Island 21.

Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2): Barracudas can name their score in this one. They’re barreling towards a nine-win regular season. N4J pick: Beachside 55, Hollis Christian 0.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest Community (1-3): Both teams still trying to put together some consistent offense. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 13, Harvest 12.

Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1): Raiders with a big win. N4J pick: Crescent City 31, Taylor 14.

Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0): Tough road game for the Warriors. N4J pick: Oak Hall 36, Eagle’s View 13.

Episcopal (3-1) at (5) Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs took their lumps in the first half of the season. Second half will not be that way. N4J pick: Bolles 42, Episcopal 7.

First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: Buccaneers stack back-to-back wins. N4J pick: First Coast 35, Englewood 20.

Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.: Senators win their fourth straight game. N4J pick: Fletcher 38, Parker 7.

Hilliard (2-2) at Christ’s Church (3-1): Eagles get back on the winning track. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 23, Hilliard 20.

Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.: Trojans were blanked by previously winless Middleburg last week. N4J pick: Ribault 13, Jackson 7.

Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3): Young Kids in Motion just needs to show up to win this game. JCP has lost two to forfeit. N4J pick: Young Kids 2, Jordan Christian Prep 0.

Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4) at Joshua Christian (1-3): Not quite sure about this one. N4J pick: Joshua Christian 27, Akelynn’s Angels 7.

Keystone Heights (2-2) at (2) Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: Will Tornadoes allow a touchdown? N4J pick: Bradford 38, Keystone 0.

(3) Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0): Tough road game for the Mustangs, but it’s a test they need. N4J pick: Mandarin 28, Lake Mary 26.

Matanzas (3-1) at (1) St. Augustine (4-0): Yellow Jackets are destined for an unbeaten regular season. N4J pick: St. Augustine 35, Matanzas 12.

Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4): Purple Hurricanes with the W. N4J pick: Gainesville 19, Menendez 14.

Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3): Broncos stack another win on top of last week’s shutout. N4J pick: Middleburg 33, Ridgeview 13.

Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.: Panthers keep the Saints reeling. N4J pick: Nease 28, Sandalwood 13.

NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.: Red Devils are going to challenge for a state title. N4J pick: Williston 42, NFEI 0.

(10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3): Great matchup that goes down to the wire. N4J pick: Creekside 35, Oakleaf 30.

Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.: Unusually slow start for the Tigers finally ends. N4J pick: Columbia 29, Orange Park 13.

Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3): Panthers stay unbeaten by a whisker. N4J pick: Palatka 23, Tocoi Creek 21.

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3): First one in the end zone wins. N4J pick: Duval Charter 13, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6.

(7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2): Sharks strike first in district race. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 23, FPC 21.

Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1): UC cools off a red-hot Stallions team. N4J pick: UC 33, Providence 13.

(8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.: Generals are on the ascent and the Vikings have been living on the edge. N4J pick: Riverside 28, Raines 26.

Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2): Conquerors have some challenges in the second half of the season and it starts here. N4J pick: Trinity 33, Rockledge 20.

Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (4-0): Lions are halfway to an unbeaten regular season. N4J pick: Impact 28, Stanton 14.

Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor County (0-3), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs make it to the mid point still perfect. N4J pick: Suwannee 31, Taylor County 13.

West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3): Eagles even up their record. N4J pick: Zarephath 28, West Oaks 26.

Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders bounce back after district title game loss last week. N4J pick: White 42, Westside 12.

Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1): Crusaders stay on track for playoff spot. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 33, Wolfson 7.

Yulee (3-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week: Hornets keep mastery in this Nassau County rivalry going. N4J pick: Yulee 30, Fernandina Beach 13.

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.