Local MLB update: Clay grad Dane Dunning caps career year with 12th win

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dane Dunning throws to the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. The final local minor league baseball player update will be published Oct. 5.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .219 with 58 RBI, 57 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 9 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Finished 4-3 with 3.60 ERA, 51 Ks in 45 innings of work in the majors this year.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Finished 10-1 with 3.76 ERA, 61 Ks in 64.2 IP. Called back up to big leagues on Sept. 16 and then optioned back to Triple-A last week.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 9-8 with 3.40 ERA, 108 Ks in 129.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Career year. Finished 12-6 with 136 Ks in 169.1 IP. Has 3.72 ERA. More than doubled his best season win total (5-10 in 2021).

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Career .252 hitter in the majors with 40 HR, 200 RBI. Optioned to minors and currently a free agent.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .277 with 16 HR, 67 RBI and 76 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 4-7 with 3.86 ERA, 73 Ks in 72.1 IP, 11 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .263 with 17 HR, 88 runs scored, 81 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 0-1 in 22 innings of work with 33 Ks, 4.09 ERA. Currently on 15-day injured list.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .269 with 20 RBI, 23 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .252 with 11 HR, 21 runs and 26 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .233 with 29 RBI, 18 stolen bases, 52 runs scored.

OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Nationals, Is 23 for 95 (.242), with 9 RBI, 8 stolen bases, 9 runs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 5-11 with 55 Ks, 7.40 ERA in 101 IP as lengthy MLB career comes to a close.

UT Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hit .175 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored in the bigs this season.