What you need to know about the Jaguars-Falcons game in Week 4

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in London for the next two weeks as part of the International Series. First up are the Falcons in Week 4 on Sunday morning. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Wembley Stadium, London.

Remember the time

Unlike traditional NFL start times, Jacksonville’s game starts at 9:30 a.m. Yes, in the morning.

Now, for something different

Sunday’s game will be featured in ESPN and on Disney’s “Funday” Football game. The game will be broadcast on Disney+ as if the players were toys from the “Toy Story” series. Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. While the game will be aired as normal on ESPN and FOX, it will also be animated on Disney+. Every pass, play and score will be animated in real time. You’ll be watching what’s actually happening during the game. Instead of playing in Wembley Stadium, Andy’s room will be the venue.

Toy Story Funday Football, a Real-Time Alternate Presentation, Streams Sunday Morning, October 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Disney+ and ESPN+ (ESPN)

Jaguars coverage

A look at the Falcons | News4JAX sports staff prediction on the game

The records

The Jaguars are 1-2 after losing to the Texans (37-13) in Week 3. The Falcons are 2-1 after a 20-6 loss to the Lions in Week 3.

Who’s next?

The Jaguars will remain in London and face the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday. The Falcons will host the Texans.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX and ESPN+. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites over the Falcons. The over/under is 43 points.

The history in London

The Jaguars are making their 10th appearance in London. They are 4-5 in those games. They play in Wembley Stadium Sunday and at Tottenham Hotspur against the Bills in Week 5. Jacksonville is 3-5 at Wembley and 1-0 at Tottenham.

Injuries to note

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson, receiver Zay Jones and linebacker Devin Lloyd are out. Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, receiver Jamal Agnew and right tackle Anton Harrison are all questionable for the game. Edge Josh Allen and safety Andrew Wingard are both full go for the game. For the Falcons, receiver Josh Ali is out and running back Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable.