Jaguars players to be shown as ‘Toy Story’ characters during London game on Disney+

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will be featured in ESPN and on Disney’s “Funday” Football game next month.

The Jaguars first London game against the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast on Disney+ as if the players were toys from the “Toy Story” series.

It’s a one-of-a-kind game presentation for the whole family.

The Jaguars are playing the Falcons in London on Oct. 1.

While the game will be aired as normal on ESPN, it will also be animated on Disney+.

Travis Etienne Jr., Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley will all be playing in the Toy Story universe.

All the Falcon and Jaguar players will have animated representation on a traditional-looking field.

Every pass, play and score will be animated in real time. You’ll be watching what’s actually happening during the game.

It will be done through state-of-the-art motion tracking technology and stat reporting making sure you don’t miss a moment of the game.

Besides the Jags and Falcons players, you’ll see Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the crew make appearances during the game.

During timeouts and commercial breaks, the Toy Story characters will teach viewers about football and ask trivia questions.

Andy’s room will replicate Wembley Stadium.

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. and you’ll need a subscription to watch it.

If you can’t watch it live, it will be available to stream the next day.