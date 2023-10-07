What you need to know about the Jaguars-Bills game in Week 5

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Bills on Sunday in London in Week 5. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Jaguars coverage

A look at the Bills | News4JAX sports staff prediction on the game

The records

The Jaguars are 2-2 after beating the Falcons in Week 4. The Bills are 3-1 after beating the Dolphins 48-20 last week.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Bills are 5-5-point favorites over the Jaguars. The over-under is 48.5 points.

Injuries to note

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson, receivers Jamal Agnew and Zay Jones and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi are questionable. Receiver Parker Washington, cornerback Christian Braswell and edge Dawuane Smoot are all out. For the Bills, the notable injuries are cornerback Tre’Davious White is out and edge Von Miller is questionable.