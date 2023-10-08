Four cents: Jaguars need to keep finding ways to win

The Jaguars had a successful business trip to London they are coming back to Jacksonville with two more wins than they left with. Here are my Four cents from the 25-20 win.

Home field disadvantage?

Right now, the Jaguars are undefeated away from Jacksonville. Normally, it is home sweet home, but that hasn’t been the case for the Jaguars so far this year. They have three wins away from the Bank and two losses at the stadium. At some point, EverBank Stadium will get a win. It just has to happen. Maybe it will be next week against the Colts ... or maybe it won’t.

All good things come to an end

The Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. The Jaguars have had some rough seasons since then, but that streak has stood tall through them all. But, good things can come to an end. I have been bullish since before the season that the London trip was a big advantage for the Jaguars this week but a big disadvantage for the Jaguars next week. Think about a time you took a vacation, especially if it was one that took you outside of your home time zone.

If you spend 10 days there, you get adjusted to that time. Then when you go back home, you are tired. A lot of people try and take an extra day or two off from work, kind of the vacation from the vacation, to kind of get recharged. Now add in that their body is their business. I can be tired and write a story, but being tired and going out on the field with the energy and intensity they need to practice and play is a different thing entirely. I think next week against the Colts is a trap game it is going to be a tough turnaround for this team.

Almost the same song on repeat

Add in that the Colts are a good football team and let’s not miss the fact that even though the Jaguars walked away with a win they were this close to costing themselves that game and singing that same song about missed opportunities and silly mistakes.

It takes time

There were some real flashes. This was the best the Jaguars offense has played so far this season, but it was far from a perfect day. I feel the same way about the offense today that I felt a week or two weeks ago. At some point this year, the light switch will come on for the Jaguars offense. It will.

And if the defense is still playing at a high level, this will be a tough team to beat. The goal has never been for the team to peak in September or even October. The goal is to peak in December and January. Right now, the Jaguars just need to keep finding a way to win the game while the pieces to the puzzle come together. If they can do that, then anything can happen.