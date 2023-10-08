Jaguars start fast, lead Bills at halftime in London

Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

The Jaguars are up on the Bills in the opening half in London.

Zay Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville added a two-point conversion run to help build an 11-7 lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday morning. Jacksonville is the first team to play back games in London and it is positioned well to make it 2-0 overseas.

The bigger stat in the opening half is the play of the defense. Buffalo entered as one of the top teams in NFL history in scoring in the first month of the season, averaging 34.8 points per game. The Bills had punted seven times in four games, but had to kick it away four times against the Jaguars.