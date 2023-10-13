Game of the Week: Trinity Christian visits University Christian in district showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a showdown between two of the most successful high school football programs in state history in the Football Friday Game of the Week. The game will be streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (4-3) visits University Christian (4-2) in a District 1-1M clash. The teams split the series last year, with Trinity winning in the regular season and UC edging the Conquerors in the regional finals.

Always a huge rivalry game, this is a far different clash than in years past. UC has a District 1-1M loss to Providence on its resume and would bow out of the district title race with a loss here. RB Alan Woods III (988 rushing yards, 13 TDs) is UC’s biggest threat. He’s capable of taking over the ground game. LB Luke Thomas (54 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 INT, 2 sacks) and S/LB Dah’kari Gilley (10 sacks) power a stout defense. WR Jenoa Alford’s injury absence has really sapped the big plays from a Christians passing game that thrived last year. Trinity won this game in the regular season last year, but lost in the rematch in the regional final. RB Darnell Rogers (675 rushing yards, 4 TDs), WR Miles Burris (359 receiving yards, 8 TDs) and QB Colin Hurley (1,123 passing yards, 14 TDs) are the big names here. Trinity has had its struggles on that side of the ball this season, but has an enormous amount of talent to try and get things right. RB/LB Cam Anderson (62 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 rushing TDs on 13 carries) is an excellent two-way player. Both teams are still positioned well at this point for a playoff berth. It will likely take a chain reaction of losses and a perfect finish by Orlando’s First Academy to move Providence, Trinity or UC out of the postseason. But stranger things have happened and no doubt UC and Trinity don’t want to leave things to the computers.

Florida schedule, Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 12

Christ’s Church 47, Young Kids in Motion 0

Friday, Oct. 13

Baldwin (3-3) at Westside (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5)

Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3)

(10) Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

(2) Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5)

Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5)

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3)

(7) Creekside (3-3) at (3) Bartram Trail (3-3)

Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4)

Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)

Englewood (4-2) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5)

First Coast (2-4) at Parker (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3)

Fleming Island (2-4) at (5) Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2)

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3)

Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4)

Jackson (3-3) at (8) Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4)

Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1)

Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1)

NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1)

Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4)

Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

(9) Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-1)

Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-4) at St. Joseph (2-4)

Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Raines (4-1) vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, 2 p.m.

OFF: Harvest Community, St. Augustine, White, Zarephath Academy

Week 9 schedule, Georgia

