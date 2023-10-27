What you need to know about the Jaguars-Steelers game in Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Steelers on Sunday Acrisure Stadium in Week 8. Here’s what you need to know about the game.
When is it?
Sunday, 1 p.m., Acrisure Stadium.
Jaguars coverage
The records
The Jaguars are 5-2 after a 31-24 win over the Saints. The Steelers are 4-2 after a 24-17 win over the Rams.
Watch, listen stay connected
The game will be televised on CBS. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.
The history
The Jaguars lead the all-time series 14-13. Jacksonville is 7-6 all-time in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 5-2 all-time against Jacksonville.
What’s next
The Jaguars hit their bye in Week 9. The Steelers have a short week with the Titans visiting for Thursday night football on Nov. 2.
The line
The Jaguars are a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is 42 points.
Injuries to note
Receiver Zay Jones is likely out until after the bye week at the earliest. Cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Andre Cisco will likely be game-time decisions. Offensive linemen Walker Little and Brandon Scherff are questionable. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will play. Among notable Steelers injuries, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is questionable. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward is likely to play