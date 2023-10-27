What you need to know about the Jaguars-Steelers game in Week 8

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0), second left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Steelers on Sunday Acrisure Stadium in Week 8. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m., Acrisure Stadium.

Jaguars coverage

A look at the Steelers | News4JAX sports staff prediction on the game

The records

The Jaguars are 5-2 after a 31-24 win over the Saints. The Steelers are 4-2 after a 24-17 win over the Rams.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on CBS. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The history

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 14-13. Jacksonville is 7-6 all-time in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 5-2 all-time against Jacksonville.

What’s next

The Jaguars hit their bye in Week 9. The Steelers have a short week with the Titans visiting for Thursday night football on Nov. 2.

The line

The Jaguars are a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is 42 points.

Injuries to note

Receiver Zay Jones is likely out until after the bye week at the earliest. Cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Andre Cisco will likely be game-time decisions. Offensive linemen Walker Little and Brandon Scherff are questionable. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will play. Among notable Steelers injuries, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is questionable. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward is likely to play