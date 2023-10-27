News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will enter bye week on 5-game winning streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (5-2) visits Pittsburgh (4-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 5-2.

I haven’t picked against the Jaguars very often so far this season. This week there is a part of me that thinks the Steelers in Pittsburgh will just find a way to get the job done, but that may just be thinking historically. I think the Jaguars have finally reached that point where they are a team that will win the games they are supposed to win. This is a game they are supposed to win. — Jaguars 24, Steelers 17.

Justin Barney

This season: 5-2.

The Jaguars are finding ways to win, even when they’re not at their peak. That happened last Thursday night in New Orleans. And Jacksonville has a great chance to get to its bye week with a comfortable lead in the AFC South. Winning at Pittsburgh has been something the Jaguars have done well in the past. The chance at picking up win No. 6 and entering the bye week with at least a two-game lead over the Texans is a big opportunity. — Jaguars 27, Steelers 21.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 4-3.

The Jaguars are going into the bye week on a winning streak. I can feel it. I think the defense is playing too well and will limit the Steelers negating any ground game efforts. I also think Travis Etienne Jr. is on fire and can’t be stopped. I think the Jags will have extra motivation to pull out a victory so they don’t go into the bye week losers. — Jaguars 24, Steelers 14.