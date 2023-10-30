MONDAY HUDDLE: Where will Florida State be in first CFP rankings?

Florida State wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) catches a pass as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Seminoles brace themselves for first CFP poll

The first College Football Playoff poll is scheduled to come out on Tuesday, and in the grand scheme of things it means little to nothing with a full month left in the regular season.

But since it is coming out, where Florida State will be ranked is a good question to ask.

The Seminoles are one of five unbeaten teams left in the country, joining Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Washington.

Odds are good Florida State will be at least in the top-4 in the first poll.

The Seminoles have a neutral site win over No. 13 LSU as a signature win, something Georgia and Michigan don’t have.

Ohio State has wins at Notre Dame and over Penn State on its resume, but Washington’s biggest win over Oregon came at home, not on a neutral site over an SEC team.

Again, it won’t mean anything until November and December plays out.

But seeing their name in the top-4 would be a good feather in the cap for the Seminoles going into the stretch run.

Bucs in a tailspin

Maybe it’s just becoming the reality that many pundits forecasted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the beginning of the season.

But one thing is for sure, the Buccaneers have quickly gone from a feel-good story to a losing streak.

Tampa Bay dropped its third game in a row at Buffalo on Thursday, putting up a decent fight in a tough environment but ultimately losing, 24-18.

After a 3-1 start, the Buccaneers are now 3-4 and sporting an offense that is struggling. The Bucs have scored just three touchdowns in their last three games.

5-star recruit flips to Florida State from Miami

Florida State and Miami are getting ready for their annual battle on the field on Nov. 11, but the Seminoles recorded a big win over the Hurricanes on the recruiting trail last week.

Armondo Blount, a 5-star defensive lineman from Miami Central, flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State.

Blount originally committed to Miami in September.

He is technically in the junior class, but 247Sports has reported that Blount will reclassify to the 2024 class.