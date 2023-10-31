News4JAX Super 10: Mandarin, Raines move up as season reaches final week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) St. Augustine (8-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Clay, 49-9.

This week: vs. Palatka (7-2).

Notable: The area’s best team closes out what should be an unbeaten regular season with one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Then, the Yellow Jackets launch what should be a state championship trek.

2. (2) Bradford (9-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Palatka, 42-0.

This week: vs. Suwannee (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes saw their perfect season end in this game last year, so motivation will be high to not let it happen again. Bradford looks like the real deal and a state championship contender.

3. (4) Mandarin (7-2 Class 4M)

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 43-0.

This week: vs. (6) Bartram Trail (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Mustangs swamped the Saints en route to the District 1-4M title and wrap up with a very tough clash against Bartram. A win could push Mandarin as high as a No. 3 seed.

4. (5) Raines (8-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Jackson, 49-8.

This week: vs. Westside (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings are surging and all but locked in to the No. 1 seed in Region 1-2M. Is this the season Raines gets back to the state semifinals?

5. (3) Ponte Vedra (7-2, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to Nease, 24-23.

This week: at (10) Creekside (5-4).

Notable: Huge loss last week by the Sharks and another difficult matchup here. The Sharks can’t afford to drop a second game and potentially fall to a No. 4 seed.

6. (6) Bartram Trail (5-4, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 45-42.

This week: at (3) Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: A tough win over the Knights last week and a tougher game in Week 11 at Mandarin. The Bears, with a win and some help, could jump as high as a No. 2 seed in Region 1-4S by the time the playoff brackets come out. Or, they could fall as low as a 5.

7. (7) Riverside (7-2, Class 2M)

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals are in a perfect spot and should be positioned to get as high as a No. 2 seed in Region 1-2M, a massive leap from when the squeezed in as a No. 8 seed last year.

8. (8) Bolles (5-4, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 52-18.

This week: at Berkeley Prep (7-2).

Notable: The Bulldogs got a bit of redemption on rival Kenny in a blowout romp to win the District 2-2M title. They wrap up the regular season with trip to Tampa in a game that should help Bolles’ playoff ranking.

9. (9) Trinity Christian (5-3, Class 1M)

Last week: d. Providence, 40-9.

This week: vs. Specially Fit Academy (5-1).

Notable: The District 1-1M crown is staying with the Conquerors after a thorough rout of the Stallions. Trinity is all but locked in to the No. 1 spot in Region 1-1M and should be the favorite to reach the state semis.

10. (10) Creekside (5-4, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 26-0.

This week: vs. (5) Ponte Vedra (7-2).

Notable: The Knights need to win and get some help if they hope to reach the playoffs. They’ve played perfect the last two weeks, but a loss here will torpedo their playoff hopes.

On the bubble

Baker County (6-3, Class 2S); Baldwin (5-4, Class 2S); Bishop Kenny (5-4, Class 2M); Columbia (4-4, Class 3S); Fletcher (6-3, Class 3M); Nease (6-3, Class 4S); Palatka (7-2, Class 2S); Providence (7-2, Class 1M); Suwannee (6-2, Class 2S); Union County (5-3, Class 1A); University Christian (5-4, Class 1M); White (5-4, Class 2M); Yulee (7-2, Class 2S).

☀️ Florida schedule, Week 11 ☀️

Friday, Nov. 3

Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (4-5) at Fletcher (6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (5-4) at Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Columbia (4-4) at Vero Beach (7-1)

DeLand (7-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-6)

Episcopal (4-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (5-4)

Fernandina Beach (3-6) at Middleburg (4-5)

First Coast (5-4) at Jackson (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-7) at Orange Park (4-5)

Keystone Heights (5-4) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-6)

Menendez (4-5) at Yulee (7-2)

NFEI (2-7) at Dixie County (6-3)

Oakleaf (2-6) at Clay (4-5)

Palatka (7-2) at St. Augustine (8-0)

Parker (1-8) at Sandalwood (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (8-1) at Creekside (5-4)

Providence (7-2) at Beachside (8-1)

Ridgeview (1-8) at Crescent City (3-6)

Riverside (7-2) vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-9) at Fort White (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Specially Fit Academy (5-1) at Trinity Christian (6-3)

Suwannee (6-2) at Bradford (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (5-4) at Nease (6-3)

University Christian (5-4) at Bishop Kenny (5-4)

Westside (0-9) at Raines (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

White (5-4) at Baldwin (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Winter Springs (0-9) at Matanzas (6-3)

Wolfson (3-6) at Englewood (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

OFF: Baker County, Hilliard, Hollis Christian, Joshua Christian, West Nassau, Young Kids in Motion.

SSAA playoffs

Championship bracket, semifinals

Zarephath Academy (5-4) at Master’s Academy (7-2)

5A bracket, semifinals

Bishop Snyder (6-3) at Mount Dora Christian (4-5)

Class 4A bracket, semifinals

Eagle’s View (4-5) vs. Lighthouse Private Charter (4-5)

Class 3A bracket, championship

St. Joseph (3-6) vs. Oxbridge Academy (3-5)

Class 2A bracket, championship

Harvest Community (3-6) vs. Santa Fe Catholic/Canterbury

SSAA Cup bracket

Cedar Creek Christian 64, Warner Christian 27

Atlantic League bracket, championship

Paxon (4-5) at Sebastian River (5-4)

Atlantic Class 2A, championship

Stanton (2-6) vs. Lake Weir (6-3)

🍑 Georgia schedule, Week 12 🍑

Friday, Nov. 3