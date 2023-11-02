High school football ‘23 picks: Playoff spots on the line as Week 11 arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 29-8 (.818). Season: 289-76 (.792).

Friday, Nov. 3

Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: Some of these new school names make me laugh. Tigers roll. N4J pick: Union County 38, Ambassadors Christian 6.

Atlantic Coast (4-5) at Fletcher (6-3), 6:30 p.m.: Stingrays can wrap up an excellent season with a win here. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Atlantic Coast 14.

(6) Bartram Trail (5-4) at (3) Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.: Bears win a back-and-forth game. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 35, Mandarin 31.

Columbia (4-4) at Vero Beach (7-1): Tough trip for the Tigers. N4J pick: Vero Beach 28, Columbia 17.

DeLand (7-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-6): FPC has been in some tight games this season. N4J pick: DeLand 33, FPC 20.

Episcopal (4-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (5-4): Eagles should still make the playoffs. N4J pick: N4J pick: Victory Christian 27, Episcopal 17.

Fernandina Beach (3-6) at Middleburg (4-5): Broncos get back on the winning track. N4J pick: Middleburg 27, Fernandina Beach 13.

First Coast (5-4) at Jackson (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: No Week 11 magic for the Tigers. N4J pick: First Coast 34, Jackson 8.

Fleming Island (2-7) at Orange Park (4-5): Golden Eagles have struggled all season and have one of their worst records ever. But the seven-game slide ends here. N4J pick: Fleming Island 31, Orange Park 13.

Keystone Heights (5-4) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-6): Indians get to six wins. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 28, P.K. Yonge 13.

Menendez (4-5) at Yulee (7-2): Hornets crush playoff dreams of the Falcons. N4J pick: Yulee 31, Menendez 13.

NFEI (2-7) at Dixie County (6-3): Seven wins for the Bears. N4J pick: Dixie County 27, NFEI 7.

Oakleaf (2-6) at Clay (4-5): Two teams who both hit slumps and never got out of them. N4J pick: Oakleaf 27, Clay 26.

Palatka (7-2) at (1) St. Augustine (8-0): Yellow Jackets stay unbeaten with a rivalry romp. N4J pick: St. Augustine 38, Palatka 13.

Parker (1-8) at Sandalwood (0-9), 6:30 p.m.: Braves end season with a two-game winning streak. N4J pick: Parker 23, Sandalwood 21.

(5) Ponte Vedra (7-2) at (10) Creekside (5-4): Knights have some fire in their belly this week. Will it be enough? N4J pick: Creekside 31, Ponte Vedra 30.

Providence (7-2) at Beachside (8-1): Barracudas need to get into a district next year. N4J pick: Beachside 34, Providence 20.

Ridgeview (1-8) at Crescent City (3-6): Panthers have struggled all season. N4J pick: Crescent City 21, Ridgeview 20.

(7) Riverside (7-2) vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.: Generals aren’t worried about playoffs in Week 11 like they were last season. N4J pick: Riverside 31, Ribault 13.

Santa Fe (0-9) at Fort White (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians cruise to a nine-win season. N4J pick: Fort White 38, Santa Fe 12.

Specially Fit Academy (5-1) at (8) Trinity Christian (6-3): Sounds like a gym or a workout studio the Conquerors are facing. N4J pick: Trinity 32, Specially Fit 12.

Suwannee (6-2) at (2) Bradford (9-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes remember last year very well. N4J pick: Bradford 31, Suwannee 13.

Tocoi Creek (5-4) at Nease (6-3): No way Panthers let this one slip away after last week. N4J pick: Nease 35, Tocoi Creek 21.

University Christian (5-4) at Bishop Kenny (5-4): Both teams have not had seasons up to their standards, but Crusaders have the stronger offense. N4J pick: Kenny 31, UC 21.

Westside (0-9) at (4) Raines (8-1), 6:30 p.m.: Vikings coast into playoffs as No. 1 seed in Region 1-2M: N4J pick: Raines 34, Westside 6.

White (5-4) at Baldwin (5-4), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders solidify playoff seed. N4J pick: White 28, Baldwin 13.

Winter Springs (0-9) at Matanzas (6-3): Pirates bounce back after surprise loss to Menendez. N4J pick: Matanzas 31, Winter Springs 7.

Wolfson (3-6) at Englewood (5-4), 6:30 p.m.: Rams let a golden opportunity at seven wins slip away last week. N4J pick: Englewood 31, Wolfson 20.