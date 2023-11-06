Bolles dominance continues in swimming pool with record showing; Kenny claims 2A boys title

Even by Bolles’ lofty swimming standards this one was fascinating.

The Bulldogs stretched their historic boys championship streak to 36 years with a lopsided romp in the Class 1A championship. Bolles racked up 628 points, a state record in team scoring, and beat runner-up St. Andrew’s by a staggering 471 points. The team title was the 36th straight for the Bolles boys. The Bolles girls was a rout as well as the Bulldogs piled up 469.5 points, miles in front of second-place team South Florida HEAT (251). The Bulldogs have won 33 straight girls championships.

Not to be outdone was Bishop Kenny, whose boys team won its third consecutive Class 2A state championship. The Crusaders had 236.5 points, well in front of Gainesville Eastside (160).

The Bolles boys had individual titles from Carter Lancaster (200 IM), Andrew Kravchenko (50 free), Xavier Sohovich (100 free), Dillon Brigman (500 free), Landon Kyser (100 back) and Eldad Zamir (100 breast). The Bulldogs swept the three relay events.

The girls were dominant in their own right, getting championships from Lila Higgo (200 IM) and Julia Murphy (100 fly), as well as wins in the 200 free and 200 medley relay. The 200 medley team of Lucero Mejia Arce, Victoria Edgar, Julia Murphy and Katherine Meyers-Labez set a state record time of 1:40.93 in their final.

Bishop Kenny had relay wins in the 400 free and 200 free, as well as a state title in the 100 back by Carter Wright. West Nassau’s Brody Singley had an exceptional state meet, winning the 200 free and the 500 free. Singley’s championships were the first for a West Nassau swimmer. Paxon’s Cameron Watson also snagged gold in the 100 fly.

Class 2A

Girls

Team scores: 6. Bishop Kenny, 121; 7. Stanton, 118; 11. Fernandina Beach, 75; 42. Clay, 5; 32. Yulee, 2.

Individuals (those placing in top 6 shown)

200 medley relay: 4. Bishop Kenny, 1:49.25; 6. Fernandina Beach, 1:53.93.

200 IM: 5. Gabriella Marim (Stanton), 2:11.53.

Diving: 2. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton), 453.1.

100 fly: 2. Rachel Howard (Kenny), 55.96; 5. Nicole Avila (Stanton), 58.5.

100 free: 6. Cora Jones-Foxwell (Fernandina), 53.71.

200 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:37.8.

100 breast: 4. Neriah Giedrys (Fernandina), 1:06.3.

400 free relay: 5. Stanton, 3:44.57

Boys

Team scores: 1. Bishop Kenny, 236.5; 14. Paxon, 62; 18. Stanton, 54; 19. West Nassau, 40; 26. Fernandina Beach, 26; 45. Baker County, 3.

Individuals

Those placing in top 6 shown

200 free: 1. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 1:39.59; 2. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 1:40.64.

50 free: 2. Carter Wright (Kenny), 20.93; 6. Evan Gardner (Kenny), 21.58.

100 fly: 1. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 49.58.

100 free: 2. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 46.32.

200 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:25.9.

500 free: 1. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 4:29.74; 4. Graham Evans (Kenny), 4:40.46.

100 back: 1. Carter Wright (Kenny), 49.17; 3. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 51.67.

400 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 3:09.71.Girls

Team scores

6. Bishop Kenny, 121; 7. Stanton, 118; 11. Fernandina Beach, 75; 42. Clay, 5; 32. Yulee, 2.

Individuals (those placing in top 6 shown)

200 medley relay: 4. Bishop Kenny, 1:49.25; 6. Fernandina Beach, 1:53.93.

200 IM: 5. Gabriella Marim (Stanton), 2:11.53.

Diving: 2. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton), 453.1.

100 fly: 2. Rachel Howard (Kenny), 55.96; 5. Nicole Avila (Stanton), 58.5.

100 free: 6. Cora Jones-Foxwell (Fernandina), 53.71.

200 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:37.8.

100 breast: 4. Neriah Giedrys (Fernandina), 1:06.3.

400 free relay: 5. Stanton, 3:44.57

Boys

Team scores

1. Bishop Kenny, 236.5; 14. Paxon, 62; 18. Stanton, 54; 19. West Nassau, 40; 26. Fernandina Beach, 26; 45. Baker County, 3.

Individuals (those placing in top 6 shown)

200 free: 1. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 1:39.59; 2. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 1:40.64.

50 free: 2. Carter Wright (Kenny), 20.93; 6. Evan Gardner (Kenny), 21.58.

100 fly: 1. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 49.58.

100 free: 2. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 46.32.

200 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:25.9.

500 free: 1. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 4:29.74; 4. Graham Evans (Kenny), 4:40.46.

100 back: 1. Carter Wright (Kenny), 49.17; 3. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 51.67.

400 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 3:09.71.

Class 1A

Boys

Team scores: 1. Bolles, 628, 12. Episcopal, 54, 17. Wolfson, 37.

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:28.31

200 free: 3. Xavier Sohovich (Bolles), 1:37.43; 4. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles), 1:39.27, 5. Antoine Destang (Bolles), 1:39.33, 6. Landon Kyer (Bolles), 1:39.63.

200 IM: 1. Carter Lancaster (Bolles), 1:45.8; 2. Sascha Macht (Bolles), 1:46.32, 3. Cohen Yuen Han B Chiam (Bolles), 1:50.18, 4. Wyatt Porch (Bolles), 1:50.25, 6. John McNamara (Bolles), 1:52.03.

50 free: 1. Andrew Kravchenko (Bolles), 19.9, 2. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 20.46, 3. Anthony Whittall (Bolles), 20.56, 4. Alexander Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 20.66.

100 fly: 3. Sascha Macht (Bolles), 47.71, 4. Antoine Destang (Bolles), 47.72, 6. Carter Lancaster (Bolles), 48.35.

100 free: 1. Xavier Sohovich (Bolles), 44.53, 2. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 44.59, 3. Anthony Whittall (Bolles), 44.62, 4. Tristan Dorville (Bolles), 45.2.

500 free: 1. Dillon Brigman (Bolles), 4:30.0, 4. Nicholas Kwan (Bolles), 4:32.18, 5. Clayton Magyar (Bolles), 4:34.64, 6. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles), 4:38.63.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:20.1.

100 back: 1. Landon Kyser (Bolles), 48.21, 4. Liam Carrington (Bolles), 49.56, 6. Kirsh Jain (Bolles), 50.83.

100 breast: 1. Eldad Zamir (Bolles), 54.31, 2. Wyatt Porch (Bolles), 54.71, 3. Cohen Yuen Han B Chiam (Bolles), 55.17, 5. Alexander Primavera (Bolles), 55.83.

400 free relay: 1. Bolles, 2:58.05

Girls

Team scores: 1. Bolles, 469.5, 13. Episcopal, 48, 15. Wolfson, 37, 30. Providence, 14, 36. Union County, 6.5.

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:40.93

200 free: 4. Simany Lee (Bolles), 1:49.52.

200 IM: 1. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 1:59.52, 3. Ella Gotham (Bolles), 2:03.71, 5. Savannah Branon (Episcopal), 2:06.04.

50 free: 4. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 23.27, 5. Elisabeth Erlendsdottir (Bolles), 23.67.

Diving: 2. Alexiya Downer (Bolles), 423.95, 3. Gianna Vasto (Bolles), 414.3, 5. Haley Aschenbrenner (Providence), 398.7.

100 fly: 1. Julia Murphy (Bolles), 53.96, 3. Gracyn Lanning (Bolles), 54.92.

100 free: 3. Simany Lee (Bolles), 50.29.

500 free: 5. Neala Klein (Bolles), 4:53.25.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:31.22.

100 back: 2. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 54.02, 3. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 55.48, 4. Elisabeth Erlendsdottir (Bolles), 55.73.

100 breast: 4. Victoria Edgar (Bolles), 1:03.42, 6. Gracyn Lanning (Bolles), 1:03.77.

400 free relay: 2. Bolles, 3:20.26.