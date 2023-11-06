MONDAY HUDDLE: Can Miami pull off upset against Florida State?

Lawrance Toafili of the Florida State Seminoles avoids the tackle by Kamren Kinchens of the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Miami-Florida State set for showdown

This might feel a little bit like old times. Maybe the best college football rivalry in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Miami and Florida State hasn’t been compelling at all in recent years.

But Saturday’s renewal of the rivalry in Tallahassee could be the most meaningful game in the rivalry in a long time.

Florida State is back on the national map, unbeaten and ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Miami hasn’t been dominant and is coming off a 20-6 loss at N.C. State, but the Hurricanes are 6-3 and seem to be making some strides in Mario Cristobal’s second year after going 5-7 last year.

The Hurricanes will probably put their best foot forward and do what they did so often in the ‘80s, which is try and spoil the national championship dream of Florida State.

It should no doubt be a fun week.

Dolphins offense sputters against Chiefs

Once again, the Miami Dolphins offense that has been so prolific against bad defenses couldn’t stack up against one of the NFL’s better defenses.

Miami could only muster 14 points and 292 yards of total offense in a 21-14 loss to Kansas City in Germany.

The Chiefs entered No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed entering the game.

Miami’s six wins have come against teams that were ranked No. 22 or worse in scoring defense going into this week’s games (Chargers, Patriots twice, Giants, Broncos, Panthers).

If Miami expects to do anything in the playoffs, especially in cold-weather games, it will have to show it can be productive against good defenses.

Bad home loss puts bowl game in jeopardy for Gators

The Billy Napier critics have a lot more reason to be vocal this week. Florida could have clinched bowl-eligibility with a home win over struggling Arkansas, but instead suffered a 39-36 loss that now all of a sudden puts the postseason in serious doubt.

Now at 5-4, Florida’s next three games are at LSU, at Missouri and home against Florida State.

It might only be Napier’s second year, but patience is already starting to wear thin.