High school football ‘23: Glance at first-round Suburban, Rural division matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first round of the high school football playoffs and championship expectations are still intact for numerous area teams. A look at playoff matchups in the Suburban and Rural divisions. All games Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.

Region 1-4S

(5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3), 7 p.m.

Winner gets: (8) Mosley (6-4) or (1) Gainesville Buchholz (10-0) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Knights had zero margin for error in the last three weeks of the season. The scraped by Fleming Island on a missed field goal at the wire (49-48), blanked Atlantic Coast (26-0) and then upset Ponte Vedra (26-21) to squeeze into the postseason. Losses in any of those games would have allowed an 8-2 Pensacola Pace to get in. These schools opened the same year (2008) and have had a rivalry that has run in cycles. The Knights have won the final five meetings. Creekside coach Sean McIntyre is 5-2 against Ponte Vedra. The Sharks are 9-7 all-time against the Knights and won the lone playoff meeting in the regional semifinals in 2011. Creekside has leaned heavily on the athleticism of QB Sean Ashenfelder (responsibe for 22 TDs) and RB Harrison Garrido, who is over 1,000 yards rushing with a dozen TDs. Garrido barrled on the scene after a season-ending injury to leading RB Nick Williams. The emergence of WRs Kaleb Taylor-Burch and Eros Taufer, both juniors, have opened up the passing game. The defense is still susceptible to giving up tons of points (they allow 31.6 ppg) but Creekside has buckled down in games where it has needed to. Ponte Vedra was playing like one of the area’s best teams until the last two weeks, upended by Nease and the Knights. But that doesn’t discount how dangerous the Sharks are. An offensive line fronted by C and Michigan commit Jake Guarnera is very good. That’s allowed QB Ben Burk to clock in at more than 1,500 passing yards and RB Brian Case to flirt with 1,000 yards on the ground. WR Cole Madson and TE Landon Okla have combined for 10 TD catches. The defense is a sneaky tough and physical unit (13 ppg allowed).

Creekside-Ponte Vedra history

Year Result 2023 regular season Creekside 26, Ponte Vedra 21 2022 Creekside 47, Ponte Vedra 22 2021 Creekside 23, Ponte Vedra 17 2020 Creekside 26, Ponte Vedra 9 2019 Creekside 28, Ponte Vedra 7 2018 Ponte Vedra 35, Creekside 21 2017 Ponte Vedra 38, Creekside 15 2016 Ponte Vedra 48, Creekside 14 2015 Ponte Vedra 17, Creekside 12 2012 Ponte Vedra 20, Creekside 0 2011 playoffs Ponte Vedra 21, Creekside 7 2011 regular season Ponte Vedra 19, Creekside 13 2010 Ponte Vedra 23, Creekside 17 2009 Creekside 27, Ponte Vedra 23 2008 Week 2 Creekside 35, Ponte Vedra 0 2008 Week 10 Ponte Vedra 13, Creekside 0

(2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3), 6 p.m.

Winner gets: (3) Bartram Trail (6-4) or (6) Navarre (7-3) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: Like Creekside above, the pressured was on Nease in the final month. The Panthers were just 4-3 after a competitive 49-30 loss to No. 1 St. Augustine. Since then, all Nease has done is play lights out football, averaging 43 ppg and surging from no man’s land in Region 1-4S to a district title. When Nease turned things over to QB Bryce Frick, it has been a different team. He’s thrown 16 TD passes in eight starts and posted a 6-2 mark in those games. WR Maddox Spencer (1,173 receiving yards, 15 TDs) conjures up shades of former Nease star and All-News4JAX player of the year Dom Henry. RB Cam Smith had four rushing TDs and caught another scoring pass in the district-clinching win over Tocoi Creek. When Nease last went to the state playoffs in 2021, it had losses to the same three teams that it did this year (Creekside, Fletcher, St. Augustine). It got hot at the right time and parlayed that into a regional final trip. Included in that season was a playoff win over Niceville.

(3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3), 8:30 p.m.

Winner gets: (2) Niceville (8-2) or (7) Nease (7-3) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Bears jumped a spot in the final playoff rankings, but actually have a less favorable trek from a travel perspective. Bartram makes a five-and-a-half hour journey to the Panhandle. The four losses seem jarring, but the Bears played one of the most difficult schedules in the state. Those losses have been to Daytona Beach Mainland, Gainesville Buchholz, IMG Academy and St. Augustine. Those teams are collectively 36-1. Bartram’s strength is in the running game and powerful back Laython Biddle. He’s rushed for 1,297 yards and 16 TDs, including back-to-back three-TD games. Biddle rushed for 248 yards in last week’s win over Mandarin, the fourth game this season that he’s eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark. Bartram is typically a safe pick to win at least a game in the playoffs. The Bears are 13-7 all-time in first-round games and have won eight straight openers.

Region 1-3S

(8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: Escambia (7-3) or (4) Pine Forest (6-4) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets have been the area’s best team this year. The last time they had an unbeaten regular season, future college star Austin Reed piloted St. Augustine to the state semifinals before running aground against Seffner Armwood. This year, it has been QB Locklan Hewlett, backup Dylan Cook and a fleet of offensive skill players that have been unstoppable. The WR trio of Trenton Jones, Carl Jenkins Jr. and Myles Simmons could be the area’s best of any unit. RB Devonte Lyons gives this offense another element to have to stop. The Broncos have reason to celebrate, too. Coach Ryan Wolfe’s team has posted back-to-back playoff trips for just the second time in program history (1989-90). RB Jaydan Jenkins has been the team’s most consistent weapon. But to pull a stunner along the lines of their only other playoff win — a 54-28 blowout of a nine-win Palatka in the 2003 postseason opener — Middleburg is going to have to clamp down on arguably the area’s top offense, something no other team has been able to do.

(7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: (6) Columbia (4-5) or (3) Choctaw (8-2) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: Matanzas opened in 2006 and had a solid first year as an independent before struggling to eight straight seasons under .500. The Pirates have already posted one of their best regular seasons ever and would tie the 2015 squad for most wins in a season if it can upset the Trojans. QB Dakwon Evans is a dual-threat player who is closing in on 2,000 yards responsible for. He’s got six rushing TDs and has thrown for 11 more. RB Cole Hash is the primary runner, with Evans’ top targets split among Andre Andrews, Daniel DeFalco and Jordan Mills. Matanzas is tough on defense, too (15.4 ppg allowed). The Pirates are looking for their first playoff win in four trips. Matanzas lost to Sebastian River (10-0 in 2016) and Miami Northwestern (33-0 in 2017) in playoff games it qualified for. In the pandemic season of 2020 when there was no criteria to qualify, the Pirates lost to Daytona Beach Mainland 49-28.

(6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2), 8 p.m.

Winner gets: (7) Matanzas (7-3) or (2) Lincoln (8-2) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Tigers made a run to the state semifinals a year ago. The encore wasn’t as smooth as coach Brian Allen’s team started off 0-4. But Columbia figured things out, put together a bit of a surge and won the District 3-3S title. Freshman Xavier Collins is 4-1 as the starter and Columbia has settled in with its QB of the future. WRs Camdon Frier, Brynton Edge and Zamarion Jones are very good pass catchers. The defense remains typical of an Allen-coached team: tough, physical and capable of locking down opponents.

Region 1-2S

(5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2), 8 p.m.

Winner gets: (8) South Walton (6-4) or (1) Walton (10-0) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: It’s been a difficult final month of the season for the Bulldogs, who started 6-0 but lost games to Madison County, Wakulla and Bradford to stumble into the postseason. That finish dinged up what had been an excellent start. RB Marquavious Owens is an excellent back. DE Jadarius Cherry has 13 of Suwannee’s 23 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Region 2-2S

(8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: (5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: This is the season the Tornadoes have had circled. Senior-heavy Bradford won 12 games and went to the state semifinals last year. It brought back just about every impact player from that team and turned in a regular season that ranks among one of the best in area history. Bradford allowed all of 42 points in 10 games. QB Daejon Shanks is the best offensive threat on Bradford, but it’s the defense that scares teams. The playmakers are everywhere on that side of the ball, with LBs Chason Clark, Duke Lewis and Devon McBride and DE Torrin Brazzel dominating teams. CB Chalil Cummings and S Jeremiah McKenzie provide reinforcements in the secondary. Bradford will challenge for a state championship and just may be experienced enough to bring a third crown back home to Starke.

(5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3), 7 p.m.

Winner gets: (8) Atlantic (5-5) or (1) Bradford (10-0) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: Coach Patrick Turner has built an excellent foundation in Palatka since he arrived, and back-to-back seven-win playoff seasons is more evidence of that. Palatka won a combined nine games from 2017-2021. Turner has 14 in two seasons and is building something to be proud of. QB Tommy Offord is very good running this offense, strong with his arm and even better with his feet. He’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and scored 16 TDs on the ground. This is a very winnable game for the Panthers and a chance to avoid a three-game losing streak like they had to end the 2022 season.

(7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: (6) Baldwin (5-5) or (3) Baker County (6-3) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Hornets have finished with more than eight wins before, but it took Derrick Henry and a run to the state semifinals in 2012 to get to that program-best 10 wins. This year’s Yulee team had eight wins in the regular season, a first for the Hornets. QB Nikao Smith has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 TDs. RB Teonte Artis-Croxton has suppled the power out of the backfield. WR Tyson Wharton has been Smith’s favorite target. The Pirates have enjoyed a great first season under coach Steve Reynolds. RB Cartez Daniels (11 rushing TDs) and QB Baylor Ford have been the big players for the Pirates, who are in search of their first playoff win ever.

(6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3), 7 p.m.

Winner gets: (7) Keystone Heights (6-4) or (2) Yulee (8-2) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: The Wildcats figured things out quickly and have been consistent ever since Kevin Mays arrived in Macclenny — play good defense and run the daylight out of the ball. The ground game has been the driver this year, with RBs Benny Lewis, Hudson Register and Ke’Nais Williams doing the heavy lifting. S Rhett Rhoden has six of Baker County’s 17 interceptions. DE Phillip Jackson has 11 sacks. This is the fourth meeting of the last 13 and a half months between these teams. They split last year, with Baker County winning a 31-29 classic in the playoffs. The Wildcats won 12-7 earlier this season. RB Neshawn Jacobs is a 1,000-yard rusher for Baldwin. Defense leads the way for the Indians, with LB Octavius Barnes, LB Mason Carter and DE Yanni Loyd leading a very strong attack.

Region 3-1R

(6) Hilliard (3-7) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: (2) Fort White (9-1) in the regional semifinals.

Glance: An all-local matchup and one the Tigers should be favored heavily in without looking ahead ot a clash with Fort White. The backfield-by-committee approach of Union County has four players with 311 yards or more rushing. Ras Woodall and Trenton Klein lead that attack. WR Gavin Jenkins has caught five of Klein’s eight TD passes. The Red Flashes have lost three straight, albeit one of those in OT and the other by six. Five of Hilliard’s seven losses have been by six points or less, a tough mark for coach Daniel Thomas in his first season. But the Red Flashes are right there in just about every game. RB Braydon Holley has led Hilliard on the ground this season. Earl Moore has been a monster on the defensive side of the ball (21 tackles, 6 INT).

Florida playoff schedule, Week 1

Region 1-4S

(8) Mosley (6-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (10-0), Thursday

(5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3), 7 p.m.

(2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3), 6 p.m.

(3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3), 8:30 p.m.

Region 1-4M

(1) Lake Mary (9-1) at (8) Orlando Boone (5-5)

(7) Hagerty (6-4) at (2) Seminole (8-2)

(6) Evans (5-5) at (3) Apopka (7-3)

(5) Mandarin (7-3) at (4) Winter Park (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-3S

(8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

(5) Escambia (7-3) at (4) Pine Forest (6-4)

(7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2), 8 p.m.

Region 1-3M

(8) First Coast (6-4) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0), 7 p.m.

(4) Jones (7-3) at (5) Oviedo (8-2)

(7) Wharton (6-4) at (2) Armwood (9-1)

(6) Fletcher (7-3) at (3) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-2S

(8) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Walton (10-0)

(5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2), 8 p.m.

(7) Gadsden County (6-4) at (2) Wakulla (10-0)

(6) Marianna (6-4) at (2) Florida High (8-2)

Region 2-2S

(8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

(5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3), 7 p.m.

(7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3), 7 p.m.

Region 1-2M

(8) Jackson (3-7) at (1) Raines (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

(5) Bishop Kenny (6-4) at (4) Bolles (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

(7) Episcopal (5-5) at (2) Riverside (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

(6) White (6-4) at (3) Bishop Moore (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-1M

(4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

(3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-1R

(1) Madison County (8-1), (2) Fort White (9-1), bye

(5) Branford (7-2) at (4) Mayo Lafayette (6-4)

(6) Hilliard (3-7) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Georgia playoff schedule, Week 1

Class 7A

Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Brunswick (6-3) at Mundy’s Mill (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jonesboro (7-3) at Glynn Academy (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Decatur (5-5) at Ware County (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A