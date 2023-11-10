News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will stretch winning streak to 6 against 49ers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (6-2) hosts San Francisco (5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 6-2.

I have flipped back and forth on this pick all week. The 49ers have lost three straight. At some point, their slide will end, but does it have to be this week? In the past, the Jaguars have always been that team that was everyone’s “get right” game. But to borrow a quote from an old Jalen Ramsey interview — “it is a new year, a new week. Everything. It is new big dogs around the NFL.” Right now, the Jaguars are those “big dogs” and the 49ers are coming into their yard. Give me the Jaguars to win. — Jaguars 28, 49ers 23.

Justin Barney

This season: 6-2.

This was a game I’d originally penciled in as a loss. But things have changed and Jacksonville enters this one riding a hot streak, while San Francisco is lugging a three-game losing streak to town. Jacksonville has some lingering issues from the first half, namely an inconsistent offense. Will that change in the second half of the season? I’m betting it will. In a close one, Jacksonville stays hot. — Jaguars 28, 49ers 24.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 5-3.

I think the fans will be the difference maker in this game. Both teams are coming off their bye week so it should be a really good, aggressive game. The Jaguars want to continue the winning streak to begin the second half of the season, while the 49ers are desperate for a win to break their three-game losing streak. Two of the best teams in the NFL will go head-to-head in what should be a competitive match up. Add in two of the best running backs in the league and the addition to Chase Young on the 49ers defensive line, it should be an entertaining game as well. I think Jaguars fans will show up and help disrupt the 49ers offense, which should help the Jaguars win a close at home. — Jaguars 24, 49ers 20.