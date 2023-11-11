GHSA playoffs ‘23: Brunswick, Ware County win in openers; Charlton County, Glynn fall on Friday

The Georgia High School Association canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two South Georgia programs moved on in their high school football openers on Friday night, including defending Class 5A state champ Ware County.

The Gators thumped Decatur 49-0 to win their sixth straight playoff game. Ware (8-3) will travel to face Warner Robins (8-3) in the second round next week. Also winning in the Class 6A playoffs was Brunswick, which went on the road and surged back to beat Munday’s Mill 28-22. The Pirates (7-3) trailed 22-7 at halftime before their second-half rally. Brunswick will visit 10-1 Marist in the second round.

The news wasn’t as good for Glynn Academy. The Red Terrors dropped their Class 6A opener on the road, 32-31 to Jonesboro. Glynn Academy finished its season 8-3. In Class A Division II, Charlton County lost its opener to Jenkins County, 20-6. The Indians finished 2-9.

Camden County and Pierce County play their first-round games on Saturday night.

Georgia playoffs, Week 1

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Brunswick 28, Mundy’s Mill 22

Jonesboro 32, Glynn Academy 31

Class 5A

Class 1A

Jenkins County 20, Charlton County 6

Saturday’s games

Class 7A

Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Second round

Friday, Nov. 17

Class 6A

(3) Brunswick (7-3) at (1) Marist (10-1)

Class 5A