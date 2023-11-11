72º
GHSA playoffs ‘23: Brunswick, Ware County win in openers; Charlton County, Glynn fall on Friday

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Two South Georgia programs moved on in their high school football openers on Friday night, including defending Class 5A state champ Ware County.

The Gators thumped Decatur 49-0 to win their sixth straight playoff game. Ware (8-3) will travel to face Warner Robins (8-3) in the second round next week. Also winning in the Class 6A playoffs was Brunswick, which went on the road and surged back to beat Munday’s Mill 28-22. The Pirates (7-3) trailed 22-7 at halftime before their second-half rally. Brunswick will visit 10-1 Marist in the second round.

The news wasn’t as good for Glynn Academy. The Red Terrors dropped their Class 6A opener on the road, 32-31 to Jonesboro. Glynn Academy finished its season 8-3. In Class A Division II, Charlton County lost its opener to Jenkins County, 20-6. The Indians finished 2-9.

Camden County and Pierce County play their first-round games on Saturday night.

Georgia playoffs, Week 1

Friday’s results

Class 6A

  • Brunswick 28, Mundy’s Mill 22
  • Jonesboro 32, Glynn Academy 31

Class 5A

Class 1A

  • Jenkins County 20, Charlton County 6

Saturday’s games

Class 7A

  • Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

  • Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Second round

Friday, Nov. 17

Class 6A

  • (3) Brunswick (7-3) at (1) Marist (10-1)

Class 5A

  • (2) Ware County (8-3) at (1) Warner Robins (8-3)

