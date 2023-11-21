High school football playoffs ‘23: Baker, Bradford, Bartram, St. Augustine and Union after final four spots

Glance: A rematch of last year’s regional final, won 28-17 by the Tornadoes. Bradford has won three straight against Baker County — 21-0 in Week 1 last year and 12-0 in Week 1 this season. But don’t let that convince you that this is an easy Bradford game. Not at all. Baker County has been a very good team under coach Kevin Mays and they put things together after a Week 5 loss to Viera. They’ve won seven straight since then and haven’t given up more than 21 in game in that span. RB Benny Lewis (1,095 rushing yards, 12 TDs) has been the chain mover for Baker County, followed by QB Hudson Register (837 rushing yards, 8 TDs). But defense is what the Wildcats do best. LBs Seth Chestnut (133 tackles) and Case Foster (115 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INTs) are active and relentless in that defense, as is DE Phillip Jackson (12 sacks). The back end of Baker County features a pair of freshmen in Rhett Rhoden and Chase Phillips, who have posted 10 of Baker County’s 24 picks. Bradford’s defense has been the best two seasons running now, with just 49 total points allowed. LBs Chason Clark (86 tackles, 16 TFL), Devon McBride (82 tackles, 9 TFL) and Duke Lewis (69 tackles, 15 TFL) are nasty on defense. S Jeremiah McKenzie (70 tackles) and DE Torrin Brazell (43 tackles, 19 TFL, 7 sacks) are gamechangers. Bradford has been slowed down offensively this season, but it has a very good two-way QB in Daejon Shanks. He has rushed for 813 yards (13 TDs) and passed for 1,025 (14 TDs), more than half of those going to Chalil Cummings (639 receiving yards, 8 TDs).