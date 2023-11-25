GHSA playoffs: Camden County, Pierce County cruise into state semifinals

The Georgia High School Association canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camden County and Pierce County are still standing tall in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.

The Wildcats went on the road and hammered previously unbeaten Mill Creek 39-20 on Friday night in the Class 7A state quarterfinals. Camden last reached a final four game in 2009, the year of its last state title, iconic coach Jeff Herron’s third with the Wildcats. Camden will travel to face unbeaten Walton (13-0) in the state semifinals on Dec. 1.

In Class 2A, Caden McGatha had a blockbuster night, scoring five times as host Pierce County romped to a 49-17 win over Fellowship Christian. Joe Drew had a pick six and the Bears (12-1) took a 35-10 lead at halftime and never looked back. Pierce advanced to its fourth state semifinal since 2018. The Bears will host Fitzgerald in the final four next week.

State quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Class 7A

Camden County 39, Mill Creek 20

Class 2A

Pierce County 49, Fellowship Christian 17

State semifinals

Friday, Dec. 1

Class 7A

Camden County (10-3) at Walton (13-0)

Class 2A

Fitzgerald (10-3) at Pierce County (12-1)