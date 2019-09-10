Big names headline All-Gator Bowl team as 75th game approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In honor of the 75th game next January, the Gator Bowl decided to honor its rich tradition and unveil its all-time team on Monday.

The names of some of those to have played in the Gator Bowl are iconic.

Among some of the selections on the All-Gator Bowl team: Florida State receiver Fred Biletnikoff, Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning, North Carolina linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Miami safety Ed Reed. There are six NFL Hall of Fame members on the team.

"As we began to discuss plans for celebration of the 75th Gator Bowl game, it was important to our planning committee to pay tribute to the iconic players who have filled our game with rich tradition and history," said Gator Bowl Sports Chairman Rich Thompson.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Jan. 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. It will pit a team from the SEC against a program from the ACC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. ESPN will televise the game.

OFFENSE

QB Archie Manning, Mississippi, 26th Gator Bowl, vs. Auburn

RB Floyd Little, Syracuse, 22nd Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

FB Larry Csonka, Syracuse, 22nd Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

WR Fred Biletnikoff, Florida State, 20th Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma

WR Andre Rison, Michigan State, 44th Gator Bowl vs. Georgia

TE Ken MacAfee, Notre Dame, 32nd Gator Bowl, vs. Penn State

OT Mark May, Pittsburgh, 36th Gator Bowl, vs. South Carolina

OT Greg Skrepenak, Michigan, 46th Gator Bowl, vs. Mississippi

OG Dean Dingman, Michigan, 46th Gator Bowl, vs. Mississippi

OG Zeke Smith, Auburn, 11th Gator Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

C Maxie Baughan, Georgia Tech, 15th Gator Bowl, vs. Arkansas

DEFENSE

DB Ed Reed, Miami, 55th Gator Bowl, vs. Georgia Tech

DB Tony Lilly, Florida, 39th Gator Bowl, vs. Iowa

DE Hugh Green, Pittsburgh, 36th Gator Bowl, vs. South Carolina

DE Jack Youngblood, Florida, 25th Gator Bowl, vs. Tennessee

LB Wilber Marshall, Florida, 39th Gator Bowl, vs. Iowa

DB Donovin Darius, Syracuse, 51st Gator Bowl, vs. Clemson

DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State, 73rd Gator Bowl vs. Louisville

DT Matt Millen, Penn State, 32nd Gator Bowl, vs. Notre Dame

DT Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska, 64th Gator Bowl, vs. Clemson

LB Ryan Shazier, Ohio State, 67th Gator Bowl, vs. Florida

LB Lawrence Taylor, North Carolina, 35th Gator Bowl, vs. Michigan



