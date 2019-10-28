Countdown is on for Bold City Bash, Florida-Georgia game

Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators fans split down the middle inside TIAA Bank Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida and Georgia fans coming into Jacksonville ahead of this weekend's big rivalry match up will have plenty to keep them busy.

From the annual Hall of Fame induction to a Friday night block party, Duuuval's Bold City Bash will keep the fun rolling right up to kickoff.

WJXT, The Local Station, is a proud sponsor of the events, which celebrate the storied rivalry that has called Jacksonville home since 1933.

Following tradition, Florida-Georgia week revs up Tuesday with the opening of RV City, where more than 100 RVs will set up for the entire weekend. The Florida-Georgia Welcome Center will open on Wednesday for fans to enjoy hospitality amenities.

Weekend festivities for Duuuval's Bold City Bash will begin Friday, Nov. 1, with the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company.

During the luncheon, fans can be front and center as former Gators defensive lineman Brad Culpepper and linebacker Brandon Spikes and former Bulldogs linebackers Jarvis Jones and Rennie Curran are inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

Immediately after the luncheon, fans can participate in various interactive experiences, including a new and improved curated Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame exhibit at the Daily's Place Flex Field. The Fan Fare is free to the public and will open at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The fan experience continues on Friday evening with the Duuuval's Bold City Bash Block Party along Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The streets will come alive with two stages of live music, sponsor activations with various giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences.

The Block Party opens at 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

That night, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will host the Gators vs. Dawgs Fall Exhibition Baseball Game. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. Following the baseball game, award-winning country music artist Brett Young and singer Chase Rice will perform on the field, followed by a fireworks display. Tickets for the baseball game, concert and fireworks are $15 plus fees, and can be purchased online.

Duuuval's Bold City Bash will continue on Saturday with game-day festivities in Daily's Place Flex Field.

The Bash will culminate with one of the most storied rivalries in the nation -- the Florida-Georgia game.

Gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

