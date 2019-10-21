Former Georgia coach Mark Richt 'doing fine' after heart attack

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt is recovering after suffering a minor heart attack.

Richt, 59, acknowledged the episode in a message posted on his verified Twitter account late Monday morning, but the former coach turned broadcast analyst indicated it won’t sideline him for long.

“I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine,” Richt wrote. “As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Richt has worked as an ACC Network and ESPN analyst since leaving the University of Miami last year. Richt retired from coaching after leading the Hurricanes to a 26-13 record over three seasons. He joined Miami after compiling a 145-51 record in 15 seasons as head coach at the University of Georgia.

