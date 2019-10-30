Gators Breakdown: Georgia Game Preview 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's pretty much all on the line when No. 6 Florida and No. 8 get together Saturday in Gainesville. The winner will pretty much wrap-up the SEC East and announce to the college football world they are serious College Football Playoff contenders.

David Waters is joined by Mike Griffith (Dawg Nation, Atlanta Journal-Constitution) to preview the pivotal matchup. David also gives his keys to the game and score prediction.

