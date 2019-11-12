Gators Breakdown: Vandy win was a glimpse into the future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday's win over Vanderbilt offered plenty of playing time for a few young Gators. Mohamoud Diabate, Ethan White, and Kaiir Elam headlined a glimpse into the future for Florida.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they look at the performance of some Gators that will be counted on in the years to come.

