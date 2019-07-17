Taggart, FSU leaving 2018 season in the past

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One bad season was enough for some Florida State fans to lose faith in Willie Taggart, who signed a six-year, $30 million contract when he was hired in December 2017.

Taggart takes responsibility for last year's 5-7 finish, but he remains confident in his plan to get Florida State back on track because it has worked before and this year's Seminoles are giving indications it will again.

On Wednesday at the ACC Media days, Taggart described last year a “learning experience.” Taggart continued, “We don’t talk about it (2018 season) unless we’re asked about it.”

The Seminoles Gulf-Coast offense was stuck in neutral or reverse for most of last season.

Offense (Rank out of 130 FBS teams)

Points per game vs. FBS opponents: 20.6 (114)

Yards per rush vs. FBS opponents: 2.69 (129)

Yards per pass attempt vs. FBS opponents: 7.1 (73)

Redzone touchdown percentage vs. FBS opponents: 55.17 (105)

Sacks allowed per game vs. FBS opponents: 3.18 (118)

Plays gaining 10-plus yards vs. FBS opponents: 142 (88)

To help that cause Taggart made a huge change to his offensive staff.

He forced himself to step away from his comfort zone of calling the offense. He brought in Kendal Briles, formerly the offensive coordinator at Baylor and Houston and son of Art Briles, to run things this year. Taggart said he needed to be more involved with the whole team and entire staff.

"He's everywhere during practice," defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said. "Coach comes into more of our meetings now."

On Wednesday Taggart said he wants his team to play with an aggressive identity in all three phases of the game. Their entire staff is putting an emphasis on having speed and explosiveness throughout the entire roster.

FSU 2019 Schedule

Sat, Aug 31: vs Boise State, 7 p.m. in Jacksonville

Sat, Sept. 7: vs. UL Monroe, 5 p.m.

Sat, Sept. 14: at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 21: vs Louisville

Sat, Sep 28: vs NC State

Sat, Oct 12: at Clemson

Sat, Oct 19: at Wake Forest

Sat, Oct 26: vs Syracuse

Sat, Nov 2: vs Miami

Sat, Nov 9: at Boston College

Sat, Nov 16: vs Alabama State

Sat, Nov 30: Florida



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.