JU Dolphins have nine players receive preseason All-Conference honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With only nine seniors on this year’s roster the Jacksonville University football will be lacking veteran experience. However the Dolphins have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

On Friday Jacksonville had nine players earn Preseason All-Conference honors. In 2017 the Dolphins had a 7-4 season and were playing for second place in the Pioneer Football League on the last weekend of the season.

The following Dolphins were named to one of the three Preseason Pioneer All-Conference Teams:

First Team:

Jake Howell – Jr., OL – The West Melbourne, Fla. native earned PFL Honorable Mention honors last season, and has started every game in his career at left guard thus far.

Thomas Oporto – R-Sr., LB – JU's leading tackler from last season, Oporto earned PFL Honorable Mention honors in 2017, catching a pair of interceptions and forcing two fumbles.

Second Team:

Jake Dempsey – Sr., OL – A PFL Honorable Mention honoree in 2017, Dempsey was the team's nominee for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team.

Trevor Tufano – Jr., LB – A 2018 Preseason PFL Team selection, Tufano earned Second-Team All-Conference honors, as well as First Team All-Academic and CoSida Academic All-District Team honors last season.

Caysaun Wakeley – Jr., LB – Wakeley took home PFL Honorable Mention accolades last season and ranked second on the team in tackles, adding 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Calvin Turner Jr. – So., DB – The cornerback-turned-quarterback was a PFL Honorable Mention selection last season, appearing in 10 games on defense and on special teams as a returner.

Third Team:

Irvin Riley – Jr., RB – The Second-Team PFL selection from 2017 led the team on the ground, accumulating 625 yards and six touchdowns

Prince Gray – R-Sr., WR – The PFL Honorable Mention selection from last season steadied the team with 507 receiving yards.

Myles Harris – So., DL- Harris appeared in all 11 games as a freshman, recording six tackles for a loss and three sacks



