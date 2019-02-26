Dustin Johnson, Brooks Keopka commit to The Players

Brooks Koepka of the United States and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard…

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Two more of golf's biggest names have committed to The Players Championship.

Dustin Justin and Brooks Keopka will tee it up March 14 when the tournament returns to March for the first time since 2007.

Johnson won his 20th career PGA Tour event when he took the top spot at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico City, earning him a lifetime exemption on the PGA Tour. In 10 previous starts at The Players, Johnson has never finished in the top 10. However, the move to March may help his chances. If the rough isn't grown as thick as it has been in May, long drivers like Johnson won't be penalized as harshly for missing the fairway.

"The golf course is going to play completely different," Johnson said. "The ball is not going to go nearly as far, probably going to be a little bit softer. I'll hit a lot more drivers. I just always remember growing up watching the players and it being green and overseeded and guys hitting shots and spinning it back. You can't do that in May."

Keopka has won five times on the PGA Tour. The four-time All American at Florida State has won the U.S. Open twice as well as the PGA Championship. He won both tournaments in 2018. In four previous starts at The Players, Keopka's best finish was a T11 last year.

The first round of The Players tees off on March 14 with the final round scheduled for March 17 at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

