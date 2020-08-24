High school football practice gets real today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time this season, football players around Florida will be allowed to hit the field for practice Monday.

This is not going to be the same kind of practice students were used to last year -- something the players seem to understand.

Wolfson High School Athletic Director Cyndi Talley said players will have to wear masks when they come in and will have their temperatures taken.

“As players and as teenagers, they want to be around each other but they have got to keep in mind that it is very important -- not just for them but also for their teammates and their families as well,” Talley said. “So, we just keep implementing and letting them know how important it is to keep that social distancing because we don’t want to spread this any further.”

It is recommended they wear masks during practice, but physical activity with a mask on is going to be a major adjustment.

Talley said any time coaches are instructing players in a way that doesn’t involve physical activity, players will have to wear masks, including during the game and film study.

Right guard and defensive tackle Rawshawan Spirits says he understands safety is a priority but that doesn't mean returning back to the field hasn't had its challenges.

“Sometimes it is frustrating because we want to get out there and incorporate the ball more so we can see how to do certain things, but other than that we are slowly overcoming it,” Spirits said.

Earlier this month, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved a plan to begin the football season to begin Sept. 4. That plan went against the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

West Nassau High School will play Palatka on that night and some private schools will begin play. In our area, most counties are waiting an extra week before beginning football games. Duval, St. Johns and Clay will kick off the season on Sept. 11.