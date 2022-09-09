Football Friday’s Game of the Week features Raines & Sandalwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 3 of Football Friday, and our game of the week is Raines High School at Sandalwood High School.

Ahead of the matchup, News4JAX caught up with the Sandalwood cheerleading team and band during “The Morning Show.”

The Saints cheerleaders and band say they’ve been preparing all summer for each matchup this season.

The band plans to perform a melody of “The Wizard of Oz,” and the cheerleaders practiced around 90 cheers and dance routines.

Both the Saints and the Vikings each have a 1-1 record, so students and staff say it’s anybody’s game.

The band director says rainy weather made it tough to practice on the field, but he says his students are still prepared to give a strong performance.

“We’re very excited,” said senior Maya Henderson. “We’ve finally finished our shows. so we’re going to do part of it tonight, and it’s exciting to see everything come together.”

Students say they’re ready to hit the field.

“I’ve worked very hard to have this position,” said Sandalwood cheer captain Tara Smallwood. “I’ve been with the program for four years, so it’s definitely my time to shine and cheer on these boys.”

The Saints host the Vikings at 6:30 p.m.

And you can watch Football Friday on 4 — a full half-hour of scores, highlights and features of area high school football games. It’s at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays through November.