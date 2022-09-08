High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 3 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Top 4 games of Week 3

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-0)

The Crusaders have been able to keep momentum from a solid 2021 season rolling into this year. QB James Resar leads a Kenny team that has had no trouble in its first two games. The defense posted a Week 1 shutout and then contained a solid Middleburg offense last week. LB Kolbe Sexton (24 tackles, 3 sacks) and S Jayden Harris (2 INTs) lead that unit. Should the Crusaders win here it puts them in position to end the month of September unbeaten. And how about the second-year Toros, who absolutely leveled Matanzas last week and are 4-1 in their last five games dating back to last season. RB Kaiz Ragland (296 rushing yards, 9 ypc) and QB Ryan Killmer (221 passing yards, 2 TDs) have given Tocoi Creek some bite on offense.

(4) Fleming Island (2-0) at Nease (0-2)

The Golden Eagles have looked the part as one of the area’s best teams, blending a versatile offense headlined by QB Cibastian Broughton, RBs Musthafa Marshall and Sam Singleton and WRs Trace Burney, Brenden Cook and Darion Domineck with a nasty defense. Nease won this game 35-14 last year but things have started off slowly this time around. Heavy graduation losses have sapped the experience that propelled the Panthers to the regional finals last season. QB Marcus Stokes is a gamechanger and RB Samuel Milton is averaging 6.5 ypc, but it’s been slow going so far. The Panthers aren’t going to win many games allowing 46 ppg on the defensive side of the ball. It’s not panic time yet for Nease, but the schedule has few easy games remaining.

(6) Jackson (2-1) at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers showed everyone last year that they were better than people realized, beating the Senators 16-9. They’ve started strong this year, with a solid showing at Brunswick and then a win over Nease. QB King Johnson (108 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 392 passing yards, 2 TDs) looks good under center. J’nethen Jackson (191 rushing yards, TD) and WR Terrance Holland (216 receiving yards, 2 TDs) have given Jackson a formidable offensive attack. And we know about the Grayson Howard-powered Tigers defense. They’ll be a bit more challenged by Fletcher than they were a season ago as Ciatrick Fason and the Senators were still getting acclimated to one another. QB Marcelis Tate (552 passing yards, 5 TDs) is a much more confident player than he was in 2021 and the stats reflect that. WRs Anthony Vaglienti (173 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and Coron Davis (139 yards) are tough.

Riverside (2-0) at (10) Mandarin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

A collision of a strong offense (Mandarin) against a rugged, don’t bend defense of the Generals. QB Tramell Jones is the real deal. It’s not a stretch to say that Jones is one of the top passers in the country in the Class of 2025. He was 15 of 16 passing last week against Bolles. WR Jaime Ffrench is his big target and capable of breaking one on any reception. Kieren Jackson has scored TDs three different ways this season. The Generals haven’t flashed the big play offense yet (19 points in two games) but they haven’t needed to. Larry Davis, Lovell Vereen and De’avary Weeks (42 tackles, 9 TFL combined) have given Riverside some pop on defense.

Next four

(3) Bartram Trail (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0): Bears got their offense moving last week against Seabreeze. Can they build on that performance?

Englewood (2-0) at (8) White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Commanders bounced back after a back-and-forth game in Week 1 to handle Sandalwood last week. The Rams have flashed a strong defense but haven’t faced a team of White’s stature yet.

(9) Raines (1-1) at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: The News4JAX game of the week pits teams coming off tough loses, the Vikings to Trinity Christian and the Saints to White.

Middleburg (0-2) at Bradford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: One of these week the Broncos are going to get things clicking. The Tornadoes have looked razor sharp this season, not allowing a point in six quarters of play.

Border Classic game glances

Thursday: Creekside vs. Glynn Academy

Thursday: West Nassau vs. McIntosh County

Friday: Bolles vs. Brunswick

Friday: University Christian vs. Charlton County

Saturday: St. Augustine vs. Coffee

Saturday: Madison County vs. Fitzgerald

Saturday: Baker County vs. Richmond Hill

Week 3 schedule, Florida

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: West Nassau (1-1) vs. McIntosh County (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Baldwin (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1)*

Bartram Trail (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0)

Beachside (1-1) at Christ’s Church (0-2)

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-0)

Bishop Snyder (1-1) vs. Riverside Christian (0-1-1)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs. University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Chiefland (2-0) at Suwannee (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

DeLand (1-1) at Columbia (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-2) at Menendez (1-1)

Eagle’s View (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-0)

Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-1) at Ocala Forest (0-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Spruce Creek (1-1)

Fleming Island (2-0) at Nease (0-2)

Halifax Academy (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-2)

Hawthorne (1-0) at Parker (1-1)

Hilliard (1-1) at Paxon (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (0-2) at Oakleaf (1-1)

Interlachen (2-0) at Crescent City (1-1)

Jackson (2-1) at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Fort White (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-1) at Deltona (2-0)

Middleburg (0-2) at Bradford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park (0-2) at Clay (1-1)

Providence (0-2) at Wolfson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Raines (1-1) at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-2) at Lake Weir (0-2)

Riverside (2-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-2) at Palatka (2-0)

Stanton (0-2) at Ribault (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (2-0) at NFEI (2-0)*

Westside (0-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Border Classic: Richmond Hill (2-1) vs. Baker County (1-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: St. Augustine (1-1) vs. Coffee (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Union County, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 4 schedule, Georgia

All games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Thursday, Sept. 8

Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Benedictine (1-1) at Ware County (2-0)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 8 p.m.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Dade Christian (0-0) at Camden County (1-2)

Liberty County (2-0) at Pierce County (2-0)