Dozen high school football games being moved in wake of triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools will be changing the dates and times of about a dozen high-profile high school football games in the wake of Friday night's triple shooting after a football game at Raines High School.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced Monday afternoon that a dozen high school football games expected to draw big crowds will be moved to either Saturday mornings or 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting this weekend.

Greene emphasized that the games anticipated to have high attendance numbers will be played during the day, not at night.

"We are working to confirm officials and other game day logistical details but will release the full set of other changes later this week," Greene said.

WATCH: Superintendent announces football schedule changes at news conference

In 2015, after several shootings that included the murder of a First Coast High School student, the district moved a scrimmage game between First Coast and Ed White High School from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m., and closed the game to fans.

The full list of games was not announced at Monday afternoon's news conference, which was held immediately following a closed-door, executive meeting of the Duval County School Board to discuss safety protocols at school functions

The school board decided to reschedule certain games after Joerod Adams, 19, was killed and two teenagers -- a 17-year-old boy who attends Raines High School and a 16-year-old girl who attends Lee High School -- were injured in the shooting Friday night outside the football stadium, where a rivalry game between the Lee Generals and the Raines Vikings had just ended. Both wounded students are expected to recover.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said investigators suspect Adams and the teenage boy, who have ties to known gang members, were targeted, and the teenage girl appeared to have been struck by a stray bullet.

Some parents of Raines High students said they're glad security measures are being beefed up, but wish they had happened sooner.

"They should've done that prior to this," parent Seteria Roberts said, adding that more lighting was also needed at Raines' football stadium.

At Monday's news conference, Greene extended her sympathy to the families of the children who were shot Friday night, going on to say the violence “is all too common, all too pervasive, and becoming the new normal.”

She said the school district system and community leaders are equipped to deal with the problem, but parents have got to be more engaged in their children's lives.

Before the executive meeting, Greene said, she met with high school principals, athletic directors and the Duval County School Police Department to discuss safety and security protocols, and what would work best for them.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who was also at the news conference, said he's identified $50,000 in his proposed budget to be used by community organizations already in the neighborhoods working to decrease the violence.

After the triple shooting over the weekend, students at three Jacksonville high schools noticed more security on campus Monday morning when they returned to class.

On Monday, extra security was put in place at Raines and Lee high schools, as well as Ribault High School, near Raines in Northwest Jacksonville.

The school district said it followed the proper safety procedures during Friday’s game. In fact, there were more than 50 officers on site and a security check at the gates of the stadium.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.