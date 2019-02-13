High School 9:12 host recruiting seminar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight at Wolfson High School, the High School 9:12 program held a seminar for high school athletes and their parents and coaches who wanted to learn more about the best ways for kids to get noticed by colleges.



The event was free and there were some common themes coming from the panelists. First, there are a lot of guidelines to understand--and they are important. Second, there are a lot of options out there for kids who want to keep playing sports in college. Third, take a lot of visits, if you can. But none of that will matter if they don't take care of the student part of student-athlete.

"I would tell all my friends that are underclassmen to get their grades early," Raines senior Caleb Croft said after the seminar. "Sometimes it's too late for you to get them in time for college."

For the parents in attendance it was a chance to see what the recruiting process entails and too also impress the importance of academics on their children.

"Grades are especially important," Elizabeth Sarmie explained after hearing the lecture. "It's the number one thing they look at. You are a student-athlete, the student part comes first."

