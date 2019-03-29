Ian Shields hopes his JU Dolphins can pass their spring test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For most of the Jacksonville University football team, a test coming right after spring break is the last thing they want to think about.

However, head coach Ian Shields hopes his 2019 Dolphins football team studied enough during the 15 spring practices to get an "A" for their final exam in the annual Green & Gold game on Saturday.

"It's a cumulative exam," said Shields as his team wrapped up their final spring practice Friday morning. "We will check some guys out, its a great spot test for guys to see how they step up in the bright lights are on. We will have a great crowd on Saturday, it has been well advertised, you guys are here today and the cameras are here today. Like I said, it wil be great to put guys in pressure situations to see how they will respond."

One of those guys on the opposite end of that is Junior All-American quarterback Calvin Turner. Shields says that he will not play in the spring game Saturday because he knows what Turner can do already. In 2018 Turner led the Pioneer League with 17 touchdowns and was 5th in the FCS with over 1,400 yards rushing. For the first time in a long time Shields says that there is some skill players coming back on both sides of the ball.

"Garnett Nicolas is a first team freshman All-American fullback, Irvin Riley has been an all-conference player for us at running back," said Shields. "Then you look at the back end on defense we have T.J Coley, C.J Lewis, Maurice Flournoy, so we have a bunch of guys that have played a lot of football. Caysaun Wakeley is an all-conference linebacker for three years going on four, so we like where we are at. Honestly, we have a bad taste in our mouth from last season and we have a highly motivated team coming back to have a great '19 season."

The Dolphins Green & Gold spring game is free and open to the public on Saturday but a donation to the Dolphin Dash fundraising effort is welcome. Gates open at noon and kickoff is at 1PM from Milne Field on the Jacksonville University campus.

