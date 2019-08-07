JU adds another former Jaguars player to its coaching staff

Jordan Todman warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18, 2014. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University’s football coaching staff is quickly becoming the place to be for former NFL players.

The Dolphins announced the addition of former Jaguars running back Jordan Todman to their coaching staff on Wednesday. His hire comes after head coach Ian Shields brought on another former Jaguars player, Denard Robinson, late last month, as well as former NFL corner Tony Carter last April.

Todman will serve as the Dolphins’ defensive analyst/special teams. JU opens its season at Richmond on Aug. 29. Its first home game is Sept. 21 against Dartmouth.

"We're very fortunate to have Jordan joining our staff," Shields told the school's website. "Jordan's resume within the game speaks for itself. He comes highly recommended and is going to be a great mentor for our student-athletes."

Todman played in Jacksonville from 2012-14, primarily on special teams. He rushed for 450 yards and three touchdowns and had 314 receiving yards and a pair of scores with the Jaguars. He had 1,762 yards on kick returns with Jacksonville.

JU’s football staff continues to take shape with NFL veterans and those with ties to the area filling out Shields’ coaching unit. Along with Robinson and Todman, former Mandarin High cornerback Carter has made it a heavily local offseason for the JU coaching staff. Carter played with five different teams in the NFL.

Both Robinson and Todman will work alongside special teams coordinator Steven Sylvester.



