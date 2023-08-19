Dedicated fans rally for Jacksonville Sharks as team makes third championship win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Shark fans gathered Saturday at a rally to honor the team’s third National Arena League (NAL) championship title in six seasons.

Players expressed their excitement about the team’s victory.

“It’s a great experience,” wide receiver Tamorrion Terry said. “Great feeling. I never had a championship before. This is my first one.”

Wide receiver Brian Smith said he was also excited to be a part of the thrill.

“I thank Jacksonville and the coaching staff for allowing me to come in and make history together,” Smith said.

It’s also historic for the fans. At the celebration at the Glass Factory in downtown Jacksonville, fans posed for pictures, got their football signed and made plenty of noise to show support for their favorite players.

Laurie Weinstein’s Mandarin restaurant was a proud sponsor of the event.

“There was a time that we fed the team once a week during the season at my restaurant. It was very good for the community. They’d come out to meet the players. They’re very good about people going up to them, talking to them, asking for autographs,” Weinstein said.

Nick Furris, who is one of the team’s owners, was sporting his 2019 NAL championship ring.

“It’s kind of big, but I wear it once a year,” Furris said. “And today is that one day!”

Furris said this celebration goes to show how teamwork and fan support can do amazing things.

“There is another football team in Jacksonville! We love our Jaguars, we support our Jaguars. But when the Jaguars aren’t playing, the Sharks are playing! So, come out and support another team in town that has brought three arena bowl champions to the city,” he said.

One of the owners said the team is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 22. They couldn’t say too much about what would be revealed.