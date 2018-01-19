JAGUARS FEVER: Team spirit around Jacksonville

Students, faculty, and staff at St. Johns Technical High School participate in a black out for the Jags.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students, faculty and staff at St. Johns Technical High School participated in a black out in support of the Jaguars upcoming game.

Support Teacher and Case Manager Chellsea Guyer shared the photo on our Community Content page.

How are you showing your team spirit this weekend?

RELATED: How much do you know about the Jaguars? Take our quiz

Feeding a football team

Ever wonder what it takes to feed a team full of hungry NFL players?

We got the answer on The Morning Show today.

Click here to read the full story.

Interview with Jaguars president

One of the most asked questions about Sunday's AFC Championship game has been if there would be some type of celebration to welcome the Jaguars home.

For now, Jaguars president Mark Lamping told The Morning Show, the team doesn't want to take anything for granted and plan ahead for a post-game celebration.

For more from his interview, click here.

Don't miss a thing

Can't get enough Jaguars coverage? Want to stay on top of everything happening today? Look no further.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events you need to know about this afternoon. Just click here.

City officials told News4Jax that win or lose they will alert media and the public (via Twitter and email) about any plans for a post-game party in Jacksonville.

Frosty sign

One fan was so excited about Sunday's AFC Championship game that he took the opportunity to write Go Jags in the frost on his car Friday.

THEPAPPSTER shared a photo of the fun display on our Community Content page.

Fans invade New England

Even though the AFC Championship game is two days away, Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already invading New England.

Multiple flights out of airports from Savannah to Orlando were packed with people who want to see the River City make history this weekend.

For more on what our crews saw while heading north, click here.

Anchors in the spirit

Dressed up for Jags Day

Chris Anderson said daughter Geneveive is all ready for Jags Day at school and a win on Sunday.

The picture was posted Friday to our Community Content page with a message of Go Jags!!!

Get your gear

If the Jaguars win Sunday, Dick's Sporting Goods stores around Jacksonville will have extended hours to sell AFC Championship merchandise

The below store locations will offer championship merchandise following the game on Sunday (1/21) & open early on Monday (1/22) at 6 a.m. if the team wins:

St. Johns Town Center

10390 Midtown Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Orange Park Mall

1910 Wells Road

Orange Park, FL 32073

Parkway Shops

14964 Max Leggett Parkway

Suite 300

Jacksonville, FL 32218

DUUUVALL banner to fly in New England

Attorney John Phillips says he's covering the final $300 needed to fly Jacksonville banner over Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

He said he's raised funds to fly a supportive banner for every game of the playoff run.

He pointed out the banner is 3-0, including flying over Heinz Field, and they want to keep the streak going.

They found a pilot to fly a banner for two hours before the AFC Championship which will state: "DUUUUUVAAL! Go Jaguars #DTWD"

Behind the scenes at Channel 4

Local elementary gets in the spirit

Rufus E. Payne Elementary School on Hema Road in Northwest Jacksonville showed its team spirit this week with a sign in front of the school.

It reads: "Yes we Khan!," playing off the name of Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Don't head to airport to see off team

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel by charter aircraft to their away games. This means the team does not come to the terminal, but to another secure area of the airport that is not accessible to the public.

As a result, there is no public viewing area for fans to watch the Jaguars team depart from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on Saturday or upon their return on Sunday, airport officials said.

Police checkpoints will be set up along Pecan Park Road near the south access of the airport. Only badged and authorized personnel will be allowed past these checkpoints. All others will have to detour along International Airport Blvd.

This is being done for safety reasons. There is no public parking in that area to safely accommodate fans.

Go Jags!

For more information about JAA, visit www.flyjacksonville.com.

Fans take over flight to New England

Check out what happened on our plane on the way to Foxborough. #Jaguars @jaguars pic.twitter.com/jK4BKhW6Li — Nikki Kimbleton (@WJXT4NikkiK) January 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.