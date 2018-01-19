Jaguars fans invading New England for AFC Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Even though the AFC Championship game is two days away, Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already invading New England.

Multiple flights out of airports from Savannah to Orlando were packed with people who want to see the River City make history this weekend.

Several News4Jax crews flew out of Jacksonville International Airport this morning on a plane packed with teal, too.

Although the flight left very early, you couldn’t tell because of how upbeat the fans were.

In fact, one got permission to take over the intercom system from the flight attendant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you just heard from the pilot, and now you’re going to hear from a Jags fan. On behalf of the Jacksonville Jaguars, We are going to overtake Boston and overtake this plane. Can I get a Duval?!”

With that, the plane erupted with the well known war cry.

“Duuuuuuvallllll,” could be heard throughout the plane.

Check out what happened on our plane on the way to Foxborough. #Jaguars @jaguars pic.twitter.com/jK4BKhW6Li — Nikki Kimbleton (@WJXT4NikkiK) January 19, 2018

During our layover in Washington D.C, it wasn’t hard to spot diehard fans; yes, because of the teal. But not everyone is heading north.

Buford Keene was sporting his vintage Jaguars pullover in Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. We assumed he might be going to the game and started talking. We learned he was actually headed home to Jacksonville but wanted to make it clear he’s been a season ticket holder since Day 1.

Nikki Kimbleton asked him if he was proudly wearing the pullover today because we are in the playoffs, and Keene said, “Nope. I always wear this. I’m a loyal and proud fan. Even when the season isn’t going as well as this one.”

Keene admitted, however, his beloved shirt is getting a lot more attention today.

“I’ve already got a few people jabbing me, but my only reply is ‘Go Jags,’” he said.

News4Jax has just arrived in Rhode Island, just across the state border from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

We will bring you continuous coverage online and on TV as the countdown is on for Sunday’s game to decide if the Jaguars will make the team’s first Super Bowl.

