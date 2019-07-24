Fans arrive early to welcome Jaguars veterans arriving for training camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The rookies have been drafted, big-name free agents signed and Wednesday morning, the Jaguars veterans will begin reporting to TIAA Bank Field to get to work for the 2019 season.

Fans lined up early to get a glimpse of their favorite players. Many had questions about one of the team’s most important veteran players defensive end Yannick Ngakoue -- and whether he would show up.

As previously reported, Ngakoue is upset with his current contract and that’s why he skipped mandatory minicamp last month.

According to his 2019 projection, Ngakoue is in the final year of his rookie deal, meaning he will be paid just over $2 million this year. His stats showed he had 80 tackles, 29.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles over his first three seasons. He’s under contract for 2019 but has said he wants a long-term deal with the Jags.

As a result, it’s up in the air whether fans will see him make his way through the stadium gates.

Last month, running back Leonard Fournette tweeted: “Pay Yannick Ngakoue.” Ngakoue himself has been tweeting a lot over the past several days. One week ago, he wrote:

Fans are also keeping their eyes peeled for other veteran players including Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette and Myles Jack.

News4Jax was there as the newest players reported to mandatory training camp earlier this week. Rookies and first-year players like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles were seen reporting for duty.

The first on-field training camp practice is Thursday, July 25. Seven practices are open to the public, but fans must register in advance online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp19



