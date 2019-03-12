Fans excited to welcome Nick Foles to the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the heels of a disappointing season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans are looking forward to a new era that includes quarterback Nick Foles.

A report from the NFL Network said the Super Bowl champion agreed to an $88 million contract with the Jaguars. The deal won't become official until the NFL opens its new league year on Wednesday.

ICYMI: Report: Nick Foles agrees to deal with Jaguars

"I feel like Nick Foles can make some changes around here," said Willie Kendricks, a Jags fan. "The whole team is hungry. Blake Bortles isn't hungry."

Foles will replace Bortles as the team's starting quarterback. It's a move Brennan Hicks, a fan, supports.

"It needs to happen," Hicks said. "It'd be too expensive to keep him around."

Charles Young, another fan, has been a fan his entire life. He believes Foles can turn the team around.

“I think it will give us an opportunity next year to go further in the playoffs than we did last year," Young said.

Tracy Kaetzel believes Foles will be more than just a star player.

"I look to Nick Foles as being a great role model for kids to look up to in the community," Kaetzel said.

